Marla J. Decker, 83, of Waverly passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 11 a.m.-noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor Marla’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Matthew Czelusniak officiating and burial to follow at Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda, Pa. For those who are unable to attend the service, we will livestream the services at noon at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Those who would like to send a message of sympathy to Marla’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made in Marla’s name to Nichols Baptist Church, 90 Roki Blvd., Nichols, NY 13812 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.