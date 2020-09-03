Editor,
Senator Yaw in his newsletter of Aug. 24, 2020 provided a long list of the disadvantages of renewable energy resources. I suppose he would also be opposed to the manufacture of batteries, electronic devices, appliances, airplanes and pickup trucks for the same reason he is opposed to windmills, solar panels and electric cars.
He does not mention the negative impacts of fossil fuel production, transportation and usage — Methane release, water usage and contamination due to the use of toxic chemicals in fracking, pipeline leaks and destruction of the environment, the costs of building natural gas burning energy plants, increased truck traffic, pollution and fuel use to supply drilling operations, etc. etc.
Why does he not mention these? Obviously, he wants to portray the fossil fuel industry in a positive light. Clean coal — Clean natural gas. Dirty wind and solar power.
Fossil fuels are driving climate change and global warming. This will have severe repercussions for our environment and economy. Senator Yaw, the chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, claims to take this issue seriously, but he clearly sees no threat — except to the fossil fuel industry.
I realize that Senator Yaw represents a region that has profited financially from natural gas drilling and that many, if not most, of his constituents support fracking, however, if he is serious about protecting the environment, he will do more than merely stating that “the goal of addressing climate change is desirable.”
“Even without climate change, fossil fuels are a finite resource, and if we want our lease on the planet to be renewed, our energy will have to be renewable.” Christina Nunez, National Geographic
John A. Welliver
Sayre
