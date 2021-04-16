The Sayre Historical Society recently had The Valley Record a Sayre based newspaper founded by Joseph H. Murrelle that spanned 1905 to 1907 microfilmed and digitized. The Sayre public Library acquired a set of the microfilm and while looking through the films I came across today’s story. It was published in the Valley News January 22, 1907 from an event that occurred in 1855.
As we stood upon the shore of the Chemung river a few days ago and saw that crazy eel lift its angry head above the water and strike out for land further ashore we were reminded of early times fifty years ago when “the old dam” was doing duty and the “pool” was the main port of entry for all the Packet boats, freighters and other crafts that navigated the North Branch Canal. It was a magnificent body of water, and Athenians believed that the commerce of the whole state of Pennsylvania would in time bear its wealth to their doors upon its bosom.
Brick Pomeroy came to Athens at this time under the visionary belief that there was a good opening for a newspaper, where he might acquire money and fame. He started the Athens Gazette, and put all of the vigor and originality he possessed into the struggle to make it a red-hot sheet. William B. Burdick, and two brothers, Ralph and Jerry Bell, also came from Corning about the same time as Pomeroy; the first named to become proprietor of a jewelry store, and the other two as merchants. They were young and restive under the spell of ambitions to do great things. Pomeroy was a red headed slim built man with a boyish face, but he carried a full head of steam and fireworks, and every edition of his paper contained something to bring a laugh or make people stare. Joseph Parsons was an old stager of a merchant that had resided in Athens a long time and he knew the early traditions of the Susquehanna Valley to perfection. He was an educated man, with a head full of wheels, self-concealed, and he would sooner have his right arm cut off than acknowledge that anyone else knew more than he did. He always had a scientific explanation for every problem that agitated the community.
Almost this time (June 1, 1855) the famous Sea Serpent monster appeared in Silver Lake, Perry, NY and the papers were full of descriptions of his ferocious pranks Brick Pomeroy was on the alert, and he and the Bell boys and Burdick put their heads together and set their active faculties to work as to what was best to do. They reasoned that if Silver Lake could produce sea serpents that certainly the old pool must not be outdone. And so it happened that after they had consulted together, and invoked the spirits, Brick was inspired to write an article, that a monster serpent had appeared in the old pool. The apparition had been seen by the faithful trinity and they were ready to take a solemn oath that it was not like anything that had ever walked the earth or swum the waters before. That week’s gazette was a gusher, with its bold headlines and terrible statements and the edition was gobbled up as fast as the papers came from the press.
Jabez Stone had a boat yard on the banks of the canal near where the tannery buildings now are (the area we call Tannery Curve on route 199 going out of Athens). He was a perfect Tubal Cain who could fabricate anything from a cambric needle to a steamboat. He had many various crafts about him the results of his fanciful play of ingenuity and he could out fit out any kind of expedition on short order for hazardous or other kind of work manufacturing harpoons, and lances, and when all was ready, he got a crew together and set out to capture the strange serpent. A large company were gathered upon the shore and amongst them were John Wilson, an old sailor, John Brink, and Charlie Calkins, who had just returned from three years whaling voyage. The waters appeared agitated, and at intervals eddies would rise to the surface that cast up mire and dirt and when they reached the top, circling ripples would gather force and recede from the center outward until they spent themselves beyond. One of Stone’s harpoons was fitted with a fang that was operated by a cord so that after he had struck it into an object, he could spring it open like the frame of an umbrella. He said that if he ever got that thing into the vitals of the monster, he was sure of him. His crew were skillful and whenever the eddies appeared they rowed for the spot and Stone thrust his harpoon down into the depths of the waters, while the sailors on shore kept cheering him with shouts “there she goes” “now she spouts,” etc.
The “varmint” was not captured but when that expedition returned to shore there were scores of people who were ready to swear that hey had seen the serpent. Joe Parsons took up the matter and wrote a long account of the affair saying that he had got a sight of the monster and that he was of the Jurassic age of the species Ichthyosaurus Hadrosaurus variety, that had been extinct for ages; and that he was very dangerous as his nature was Amphibious. These big words mystified the people and after they had looked up their definition, they were worse frightened that before they found that the animal could navigate as well on land as water, and they could not tell when it might take a fancy to invade their dwellings. He was described as about forty feet long, with a stout body, short neck, and an enormous head with jaws set with large, serrated teeth, and eyes fifteen inches in diameter, that shone like the glare of fire. This scientific description settled the question and as Parsons’s article was published in the Elmira Gazette, Athens was crowded with visitors for a week, who came to see the great sea serpent.
Athens had a great many sensations but this one surpassed them all.
Marcus Mills “Brick” Pomeroy was born December 25, 1833 in Elmira, NY. He began his career in the newspaper business at age 21 working as an apprentice for the Corning Journal. He came to Athens in 1855 and founded the Athens Gazette. The paper had a short run of two years and in 1857 Pomeroy left Athens for Wisconsin where he revived a failing newspaper the Horicon Argus. He is best known for hiss work in publishing as a writer, editor, and owner of several different newspapers. He died May 30, 1896.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society
