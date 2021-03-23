Pocket watch
OK Democrats, you asked for it. Get ready to open your pocketbooks cause Biden’s coming.
Rough going
I understand that some of the utilities are ripping up the road to replace their infrastructure. That’s to be commended because I’m sure it needs to be done. Unfortunately,when they try to patch the road, we have to travel on those patches and they’re just not working. There’s going to be a major paving job and I’m sure they don’t want to pave twice, but how in the world do they expect drivers in decent cars to travel through some of the mazes of potholes and disrupted roads that they have created. They should be made to at least smooth them out so that you don’t feel that you’re on such a rough road that’s not paved. It needs to be taken care of even though there is going to be a paving job.
Something amazing
Something amazing happened the other day. I walked into a fast food restaurant here in the Valley and while I was eating, a man came in unmasked. The fast food worker promptly asked him ‘where’s your mask?’ When told he didn’t have one, he was told that they do not supply them but he was welcome to use the drive thru. Kudos to that fast food worker. I wish more restaurant workers would say that to their customers.
Look who’s in charge
Look who is back in charge. In the first 100 days, we’re seeing the cost of all types of energy increasing weekly. LP gas, gasoline, electric, fuel oil along with building materials, etc. The influx of immigrants at the southern border that appeared to be somewhat under control is once again out of control. What’s the common denominator? Could it be the Green New Deal; could it be the roll back of immigration directives. or could it be Donald Trump? Get accustomed to this everyone. If it is good it will be Biden. If it’s bad it will be Trump. Three years from now it’ll still be Trump. A Democratic congress and president is like teflon — nothing bad sticks. If you don’t believe me I have a pork project that’ll build a bridge in one of the states that’s a Democratic state with some of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. I’ll be glad to sell it to you.
Junk cars
I know in the Borough of Sayre there’s an ordinance on junk vehicles of which there are way too many. I wonder if the mayor is going to do anything about that. Some have been sitting around forever.
A rebuttal to a Soundoff from last week ‘Thank you Democrats Part 2.”
One trillion dollars still not spent from the last stimulus package that would have easily covered the $1,400 checks talked about in last week’s soundoff but the danger in redesignating those funds, which the congress has the authority to do by the way, is it would have closed the door on the pork barrel projects totally unrelated to COVID in this $1.9 trillion relief package. Wake up people. None of this is free and all we’re doing is creating a tax burden for our grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No worries. Help is on the way with all of the professional politicians who know what’s better for us than we know ourselves. They can come up with more government programs that we can’t afford with further increases in spending and taxes to fix all these problems.
What did THEY do?
At risk of not being politically correct in what we’re striving to have in a new perfect world, have yet to hear what the politically correct name for the Spanish flu is. With that said, what did those who lived at that time ever do and how did they survive without a huge government handout in that day? I’ve yet to read where there was a Spanish flu relief package.
Where’s the mail?
Postmaster General, where the heck are my bank statements and utility bills? I know you’re too busy making sizable donations to the former and worst president. In his famous words, ‘you’re fired,’ or better yet, quit.
Spring has sprung!
Weeks ago I saw my first robins and last week on St. Patrick’s Day I believe I saw a red vail running down Elmer Ave. Great to see. Spring is here. Stay safe!
Not a political statement?
This is not a political statement, either republican or democrat. We all should be concerned about what we’re seeing with our president now. He’s very confused and acts very weak. I was concerned to see him fall up the steps to Air Force One. It’s very shameful that the Democrats put him in this position. Whether you like Trump or not, he came across as strong and defiant. Le’s pray for the new guy.
Eyesore
Whoever is responsible for the drop box near the roller rink on Keystone Avenue needs to remove it because it’s become nothing but a dumping ground. I went by there today and all kinds of things had been dumped beside the box, getting wet. It’s just an eyesore and it’s dangerous and needs to be removed. It serves no purpose.
How to be a Democrat
Logic’s not a prerequsite. Spend, spend, spend but only on those things that will get you a vote. What you think is morally or ethically right doesn’t matter as long as you blindly follow the liberal leadership of the party without question.
Easy solution to children crossing the border alone
Why is the government making a big deal about crossing the border at Mexico and what to do with them. All they have to do is send them back.
Speed
Do you think somebody could slow the traffic down on Church, Wells Avenue, Main Street and lower South Main Street? It’s getting rediculous and nobody stops. Nobody.
Deportations
President Biden said there would be no more deportations for his first 100 days in office. Our border patrol handles about 6,000 immigrants per day. Do the math. That is 42,000 new citizens each week. President Biden opened the floodgates and now we have a tsunami of people entering our sovereign nation.
