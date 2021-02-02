Pushback on masks in restaurants
Caller 1. I’m calling about the article “mask in restaurants” in Tuesday’s paper. I had COVID. I had it bad, but I got through it. Friends and I go to a restaurant every Sunday after church. We go in with our mask on. We sit down, order our food, and when it comes we take the mask off and eat. I feel that we’re not spreading anything. We’re just together there at the table. As soon as we’re done, the masks go back on. I for one feel this way. I don’t want to have to go home and sit there day after day after day after day.
Caller 2. To the person who continually calls Soundoff about sitting at restaurant and wearing a mask while you’re eating: You are so ridiculous. It is so laughable. You say ‘if you can’t wear a mask when you’re eating, stay home.’ My advice to you is, if you don’t like people sitting there eating dinner without a mask, you’re the one who chould stay home. It’s your mask phobia.
Why they plow
They plowed the streets in Sayre so the four-wheelers and the dirt bikes, with no helmets, can do wheelies in the intersections can drive up and down Reilly Street.
Actually, Hitler did
eliminate free speech
They call Trump Hitler. At least he didn’t get rid of the first amendment and get all these people out of work. We know who the Hitlers are: the Democrats.
Guthrie COVID kudos
I received my first COVID-19 vaccination shot. I want to thank Guthrie for such great organization and making it so easy. I also want to thank Donald Trump for making it possible within one year.
Thank you to Penelec
Thank you to the Penelec inspection crews that worked on the telephone pole in the Keystone Manor vicinity of Sayre on Tuesday in inclement weather in order to restore our power in record time. We so much appreciate your diligence to be on that pole in inclement weather. I sure wouldn’t have wanted to be up there.
Stimulus not taxable
This is in reply to the person who put in “surprise, surprise. Your stimulus checks are taxable, check it out.” My comment is call your tax person. Maybe the Morning Times should put a little note to it “This is not a true statement.” The stimulus payments are NOT taxable. The amount of unemployment people are getting — the 600 plus unemployment — is a taxable item. The stimulus checks are non-taxable items. The person who put this in should ought to do further checking before they call and make that statement.
Savants?
My 8- and 9-year old’s smarter than that cabinet Biden stuck in there.
Difficult goal to meet
I think many Americans remember that the two main selling points of Joe Biden’s campaign for president were his plan to end the pandemic and his desire to unify the country. Two very worthy goals. After a week in office, he’s seeing the reality that getting 300 million Americans vaccinated twice is a logistical nightmare fraught with problems. Perhaps he regrets his remarks, made week after week about President Trump’s valiant efforts to combat the emerging virus, develop a vaccine and begin inoculations. He might regret that some prominent newscasters faded their own credibility parroting those remarks. If President Biden truly wants to unify this country, an apology might be in order. How ‘bout it Joe?
Long hours
In regards to the caller who received the Christmas card 35 days after it was postmarked, It probably would have been delivered if the mail lady had delivered to the right address. It’s kind of hard to read addresses after 6:45 at night.
Drug costs
I’m a hard core diabetic. I do six shots a day on two different types of insulin. I was quite happy that Trump signed an executive order making drug companies cut the cost back, which saved me a lot of money because I’m on a strict budget and retired. Now I see Biden delayed the executive orders to release companies to raise the prices. Now the cost will be really high. I was wondering about other people on insulin and how they’re going to make out. I hope they don’t start cutting back on their shots. They’ll be dropping like flies because you have to have your full amount of units on insulin.
Fighting the wrong fight
Why don’t the politicians stop fighting amongst themselves and worrying about Trump. They should be concentrating on what’s going on in China. We’ll be in a war with them pretty soon.
Chicken or the vote
I saw an ad in the Morning Times paper dated Thursday, Jan. 28. It appears the Athens Borough Council will address a vote in the Feb. 9 meeting. This is the last push to contact your council to vote no to chickens in Athens. We do not want to hear or smell them. We do not need green eggs to go with ham. We do not appreciate the thoughts of our neighbors having chickens in a side or back yard. Please call your council members to vote no chickens in Athens.
On in-school teaching
I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that some teachers in this country are refusing to go to school and hold classes. These are the same teachers who are going to Walmart and grocery stores, and yet they say that they won’t go to a classroom because it’s not safe until everybody has been vaccinated. It just does not make sense that they can be out and about in the community but they can’t teach our children in a public school. It’s ridiculous and it’s time to do the job that they’re being paid to do and teach students.
Patty Mac’s take: Our Valley is filled with incredible and hard-working teachers who have one of the toughest jobs around in a regular year, but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. While I have read stories from different parts of the country about teachers concerned about going back to the classroom, that hasn’t happened in the Valley to the best of my knowledge.
In favor of green jobs
For every job lost on a pipeline that harms the environment, impacts the health of those living near it, and does not benefit Americans at all, thousands jobs could be created by installing wind and solar farms. We need to stop electing ignorant fools who do not know what they are talking about.
