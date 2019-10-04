Editor,
I am writing regarding Corey Lewandowski’s recent appearance before the House Judiciary Committee. Unfortunately for the country it was not Congress finest moment — the Democrats were not well prepared for a hostile witness and the disgraceful antics of the Republicans.
However, let us take a moment to consider the purpose of calling Lewandowski before the committee which was to evaluate his actions regarding the president and Attorney General Sessions.
The best way to do this is to follow the advice of Special Counsel Mueller who said, “the report speaks for itself.” I did exactly that. I referred to my large print edition of the Mueller Report and turned to Volume II pages 90 to 94.
On page 90 paragraph F the heading reads:
The President’s Efforts to Curtail the Special Counsel Investigation
On June 19, 2017, the President met one-on-one with Corey Lewandowski in the Oval Office and dictated a message to be delivered to Attorney General Sessions and Sessions was to deliver it in a speech.
This is the dictated message:
I know that I recused myself from certain things having to do with specific areas. But our POTUS…Is being treated very unfairly. He shouldn’t have a Special Prosecutor/Counsel b/c he hasn’t done anything wrong. I was on the campaign w/him for nine months, there were no Russians involved with him. I know for a fact b/c I was there. He didn’t do anything wrong except he ran the greatest campaign in American history.
The dictated message went on to state that Sessions would meet with the Special Counsel to limit the jurisdiction to future election interference.
“Now, a group of people want to subvert the Constitution of the United States. I am going to meet with the Special Prosecutor to explain this is very unfair and let the Special Prosecutor move forward with investigating election meddling for future elections so that nothing can happen in future elections.”
Before proceeding further let’s look at the reason the special counsel was established — it was to create distance between the administration and an investigation that might create the appearance of a conflict of interest if it were conducted or overseen by a presidential appointee.
Subsequent to the firing of FBI Director James Comey on May 9, 2017, Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on May 17 appointed Robert S. Mueller III Special Counsel. The confirmation authorizes him to conduct the investigation confirmed by then-FBI Director James B. Comey in testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on March 20,2017, including:
( I) any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and
individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald J. Trump;
and
(ii) any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation;
So, if Sessions had received the message drafted by Trump and delivered it, he would have violated his recusal, directly interfered with and tried to alter the investigation. It would also be the belief of this author that the President and Lewandowski would have been co-conspirators and all would have been guilty of Obstruction of Justice. The fact that Lewandowski did not deliver the message does not remove the President’s intent and Lewandowski’s agreement to carry it out. Any reader wishing further information of this incident is directed to the Mueller Report Volume II pages 90 to 94.
This is not the first instance where the President sought others to lie for him- in Volume II pages 42 & 43, “The President Attempts to Have K.T. McFarland Create a Witness Statement Denying that he Directed Flynn’s Discussion with Kislyak.”.
In Volume II pages 64 to 70 under the heading, “The President Makes the Decision to Terminate Comey” it describes all the events and participants leading up to the Comey firing. On May 9, 2017 the White House released the following statement
“Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.”
The White House, distressed over the unfavorable press that it was receiving due to Comey’s firing, called the Department of Justice and said the White House wanted to put out a statement that it was Rosenstein’s idea to fire Comey. Rosenstein told other DOJ officials that he would not participate in putting out a “false story.” Later, the President wanted Rosenstein to do a press conference. Rosenstein responded “that this was not a good idea because if the press asked him, he would tell the truth that Comey’s firing was not his idea.”
Again, referring to Volume II pages 113 to 120 under the heading, “The President Orders McGhan to Deny that the President Tried to Fire the Special Counsel.” This writer suggests that the reader obtain a copy of the cited pages particularly the analysis dealing with the elements of obstruction of justice and draw their own conclusion.
What is it that Mueller said, “the report speaks for itself.” I’ll let you be the judge.
David A. Fortune
Athens
