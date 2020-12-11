The 50th anniversary celebration of Protection Hose company Tuesday evening October 24, 1905 was one of the finest functions of the kind enjoyed in Athens for a long time. It commenced at eight o’clock with the reception in the company’s parlors where scores of guests extended hearty greetings and congratulations to the fire boys who were there to receive them. After an hour spent in social chat in the beautiful parlors, all repaired to the Elsbree opera house where the banquet was spread. The old opera house never looked so fine as that evening in its gala dress of the national colors, and filled with tables arrayed in fine linen, glittering with silver and glass and decorated with fruits and flowers, waiting for the coming guests. Upon the front of the stage stood the old hand fire engine of “1855” brought forth from its retirement, burnished and decorated for the celebration of this half century of existence. Back of the engine was the Aeolean orchestra which discoursed some of its very best music while the guests were discussing the menu. The banquet was provided by the ladies of the Methodist church, and they certainly accomplished the work in a most credible manner. The viands were of the best and were served in a most admirable and quiet and systematic way. With the room filled with these fair waitresses in white flittering hither and thither, the orchestra discoursing its music and the guests eating, chatting, and laughing, the scene was truly beautiful and enjoyable. With the tables cleared the scene was easily shifted, and Toastmaster J. W. Beaman introduced the last part of the program. Two vacancies in the list of speakers were filled by drafting into service the Rev. E. W. Rosengrant of Ithaca and Rev. W. G. Simpson. Mr. Beaman elevated still more of his already high reputation as a toastmaster by the pleasant, graceful and apt way with which he introduced each speaker. The speakers all “did themselves grand,” and for two hours or more the grave and the gay flitted and chased each other like the shadows and sunshine over the summer landscape. Jokes, anecdotes, and nuggets of wisdom fell in rapid succession from the lips of the orators until all had finished and an evening long to be remembered had passed. But one criticism of the otherwise most admirable and enjoyed banquet was the speeches were too long. People usually like poet-prandial speeches as they like pickles, sharp and crisp, and not drawn out too long. Shakespeare’s sentiment that “Brevity is the soul of wit,” was pretty generally endorsed in those days, and if that is true “Doc” Crawford’s speech was the wittiest of the evening.
According to H. C. Bradsby in his 1891 History of Bradford County, the first fire company in Athens originated with the Junction Iron Works in 1855. This important manufactory was operated by C. W Shipman and Col. C. F. Welles; the plant stood on South Main street near Central avenue (the building burned in 1872); their chief products were steam engines and fine machinery in iron, steel and brass; at the time this was the most important factory in the county. In the fall of 1855, Mr. Shipman purchased at a fair in Elmira a small fire engine he found there on exhibition and brought it home with him; his entire idea was to have something to protect his iron works. When Mr. Shipman arrived with his purchase, immediate steps were taken to form a company. The first idea was to form one exclusively of the employees of the iron works. Alfred B. Couch was elected foreman in the machine shops; Daniel Bradsbury, assistant foreman; Lucien McMillan, clerk, and George E. Lambert treasurer. A committee on constitution and by-laws was appointed, who reported October 30, and it was resolved to restrict membership to the iron works employees. In 1856 a new rule was adopted, allowing others outside the works to become members. Uniforms were procured, and the “laddies” would meet and take the “pet” out for a little exercise. A cistern was built in the rear of the machine shop, and now the exercises consisted in manning the brakes and forcing the water through the two hundred feet of rubber hose to the top of the works. They were now busy recruiting men; in November, the ranks were full. And it weas declared a public institution for the equal protection of all, and the engine and hose were given over by Mr. Shipman to the company for the use of the borough. A. P. Stevens presented a hose jumper, a hose company was selected, and the affair was now a complete borough fire company. Time went on, and, fortunately, the winter passed with no alarm bell to call out the boys. May 28, 1856, the first regular business meeting of the new organization took place, and the following officers were elected; Daniel P. Merriam, chief; Emmott Harder, foreman; Mark Bramhall, assistant; L. S. Keeler, treasurer; C. T. Hull, secretary, and L. A. Lewis, James Nolan, Edward Welch, J. T. Johnson, W. B. Hosford, T. M. Harder. W. W. Wilkinson and Hubert Corner, suction hose men. The boys said they selected Daniel P. Merriam because he was the heaviest man in the crowd, weighing three hundred and upward, and was an Old-School Presbyterian, who always stood up at prayers.
As this was really the first organization, it was in order to give it a name, and the one selected was the “Protection Engine Company No. 1.”
Protection Engine Company No. 1 is now 165 years old and is housed in Athens in the Borough Hall building on River street. They have shared the rooms with Diahoga Hose company since 2005.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
