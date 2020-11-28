It has been a year when the natural impulse has been more to question what the heck is going on than to give thanks for the rare high note. As a fan of all things Penn State, it was with near euphoric hysteria that we watched our Men’s basketball team rise into the Top Ten teams in the country as January turned to February. It was akin to being a Chicago Cubs fan in 2016. If you have to ask why, shame on you. Then came March and the hammer blow that shut down dreams of the NCAA Tournament. It was akin to being a Chicago Cubs fan from 1909 through 2015. If you have to ask why...well, you know…
The date seemed serendipitous: 02-20, 2020, when a real highlight came along. Being in the room for the birth of the eleventh grandchild wrung a tear or two of joy out of these aging eyes--and a lot of eyes much younger than mine. Just past her ninth-month anniversary, she continues to light up lots of lives, but once again the year’s top newsmaker--COVID-19--has stood firmly in the way of grandfatherly hugs. Pittsburgh isn’t right next door.
Major League Baseball got started way late, but a short season is better than no season at all. My Detroit Tigers were still pathetic, but at least they couldn’t lose 100 games again this year since they only played 60. Justin Verlander won on opening day for Houston after pledging his paycheck to a different charity involved in coronavirus work every week. He missed the entire rest of the season with assorted injuries, but i’m guessing he kept his promise.
National political figures...well, they started out crazy and only got worse. Not a day went by that one side wasn’t blaming the other for everything from COVID-19 to mean-spirited, traitorous phone calls or double-dealing; from anarchy to facism; from being a super spreader to being in the grasp of dementia. Seems like the babbling and foaming at the mouth of our “leaders” was the only thing we could count on every day. Not much to be thankful for, though.
I have to admit I can’t let myself get all caught up in the large-scale stuff. I know it’s important and all, but I can only worry about one thing at a time, and nothing I could add to the general hue and cry would change even one opinion, let alone one fact.
As it is, I’m just thankful I can bend over long enough to pull on a sock and a shoe before having to take a break and catch my breath. As Desmond Doss says in the movie Hacksaw Ridge, “One more Lord, let me get just one more.” And then it’s back to the second sock and shoe.
I think it’s enough just to be thankful my kids have all turned out okay. But I also think it wouldn’t matter if they’d all turned out to be jerks...and there’s still time for that to happen. I don’t remember when it happened to me, but there’s a fair amount of evidence in my wake.
I’m thankful for having grown up in a place and a time where neighbors were neighborly...several couples pitching quoits or horseshoes while burgers and hot dogs cooked on a charcoal grille; and kids from each house scattered across all the homesteads to play hide and seek til the call to eat (voice only, no such thing as cell phones) broke up the game.
I’m thankful for having had the opportunity over the past ten years to work in jobs I have loved. The old saying is true: if you love what you’re doing, it isn’t work. Seven years of local radio when it was as deeply involved in the community as it could be was like being at a magic show. You just never knew what might happen next.
ElderSpew sprang from needing to be doing something nearly four years ago, and I worried a lot at the outset that I’d fall flat on my face, but I figured “what the heck.” Six episodes in I got an email from a lady who told me she enjoyed the column and, noting the photo that identifies me, said she had always wondered about the face behind the voice on Choice Radio. That was all the encouragement I needed! Thanks for that email, Nancy. Yes, I kept it, and it meant everything then and it still does today. The fact that you’ve continued to follow my ramblings and offer encouragement has been a blessing.
That last sentence, by the way, includes not only Nancy, but all of you who continue to read ElderSpew. I am truly thankful for all of you, and I love hearing from you.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I really must go and pretend to fast for a few days, so I can shovel the Thanksgiving Day feast down the hatch in excessive amounts. When we meet again next week, you’ll maybe notice I’ll cast a much larger shadow.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
