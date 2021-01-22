Editor,
It didn’t take long for assaults on free speech and on assembly to begin. After a year of our government picking winners (big box retail stores) and losers (restaurants, barbershops, and other small businesses), Big Tech has joined the fight against our rights and is shutting down or canceling anyone who wants to protect free and fair elections.
It was disappointing that John Sullivan joined the critics of our first amendment rights and launched a bunch of ridiculous attacks on Commissioner McLinko.
McLinko has been leading the fight to expose the rot Act 77, which came before COVID, has brought to our elections in Pennsylvania and caused chaos and a lack of faith among citizens who cast legitimate votes. McLinko and a bus load of BC residents peacefully assembled to voice their concerns over voting irregularities on January 6th. They did not cause damage or harm at the Capitol.
Who did break the law at the Capitol? Recently John Sullivan was arrested for violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds on January 6th. No, not Bradford County Democratic Commissioner John Sullivan, who criticized his colleague and constituents for voicing their concerns about the integrity of our elections. The John Sullivan arrested is a Black Lives Matter activist from Utah. Go online and search for his name. You certainly will not see this reported by the mainstream media.
Rather than attacking his fellow commissioner and constituents, perhaps Sullivan should be more vocal in his opposition to the radical left including the destruction caused by his namesake.
Thank you Commissioner McLinko for your thoughtful focus on the unconstitutional Act 77 and encouraging our cowardly legislators to repeal it.
Kevin and Sally Allis
Rome
