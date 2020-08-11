Problem with roads
The utilities are back at tearing up our roads again, when they haven’t even fixed them from the last time they tore them up. I wish the borough manager or someone in authority would oversee this and make sure that when they rip a road up, they put it back in good shape by paving it — and not paving it in strips — totally paving the road so it doesn’t break up after a little while. It’s time for somebody to oversee this because there’s so many roads being ripped up, and if they don’t put them back the way they should be, we’re going to be in for a big mess.
Wear a mask
In this time of ever-rising deaths, I’m finding it very frustrating to go into stores and see so many people not wearing a mask. Wake up people. It’s not just going to go away … Wear a mask, save a life, young and old.
Confused on hybrid option for schools
I don’t understand the logic the Athens School District is using for their hybrid method of having kids come to school on Tuesday and Thursday. If a parent is concerned about the safety of their children, and don’t want to send them to school, why would they send them for two days and not five days? If you’re going to send them, send them for the whole week, and let the school district have the discretion to be able to know how many are coming to class. Why would you not send them for the whole week if you’re sending them for two days. I don’t understand why parents would opt for two days instead of five days. It doesn’t make any sense.
Suggestions for new Sayre mascot
If Sayre High School chooses a new mascot, it should consider one that emphasizes Sayre’s rich railroad history. Some choices might be the Engineers, Locomotives, RailRiders or the Iron Horses.
High speed chases are irresponsible
I would like to know why the police would be chasing anyone on back country roads at 125 miles per hour, and why we the taxpayers should have to pay for the damage to the police vehicles when they were caused by such carelessness and such recklessness … Police need to be more mindful and more respectful of taxpayer money.
Patty Mac’s Take: Shouldn’t the blame be pointed in the direction of the suspect driving over 125 miles per hour and not the police officers who are doing their jobs?
