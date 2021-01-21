Editor,
It was disappointing to read Democratic Commissioner John Sullivan’s partisan attacks on Commissioner Doug McLinko and the bus loads of Bradford County citizen who exercised their first amendment rights to peacefully assemble in Washington, D.C.
I did not expect Commissioner Sullivan to overlook the bipartisan approach to governing that was encouraged by Commissioner McLinko when he chaired the board of commissioners the last several years.
John Sullivan has been a friend to Joe and me and our family for a lifetime but I feel that letter would have done nothing but add to already divided country. Somewhat similar to Nancy Pelosi asking for unity and then demanding impeachment of a president who loves America and its people and has done amazing things to make it great again and who millions voted for.
I am sure that last statement has you who hate him seething. As you who love the Democratic Party we respect and love OUR president and totally respect how he loves the American people and his country. Has any other president not taken a salary and instead used it for veteran cemeteries to be maintained for those who fought for our country. We believe in our views as much as you do in yours.
There are legitimate concerns about voting irregularities and unconstitutional guidance by Tom Wolf’s handpicked Secretary of State and the failure of the state legislature and Governor Wolf to protect the integrity of the election. I thank Commissioner McLinko for voicing concerns and demanding accountability.
I agree with McLinko that anyone who committed a crime at the Capitol following the rally on January 6th should be punished. It is disturbing Sullivan accuses anyone who exercised their rights of free speech and assembly of breaking the law. Despite the best efforts of the media and Big Tech, we still have a first amendment right to peacefully assemble and call on our elected officials to protect the Constitution.
Thank you Commissioner McLinko for continuing to support free and fair elections and for you who feel this last one was fair we have the same right to totally think it truly was not. We know of your love of the United States and our county and feel you have served it well.
No matter who won this election, we who know Christ know who will win in the end.
Joe and Sue Wheeler
Macedonia (Wysox)
