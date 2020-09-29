Editor,
I have never written an article in my 64 years. Why now? I am angry at what is happening to this country, not from the virus (which is bad), but not as bad as this election if it goes wrong.
I am a blue collar, middle class taxpayer. I do not have a college education, but plenty of life experience and something in short supply these days called common sense.
The turning point for me was last State of the Union address as I watched Pelosi, with a smug look on her face tear up the speech for the cameras. She showed total disrespect, not only for President Trump, but also for the position he holds and also to the American taxpayers who made her wealthy with her years of public service.
Public service? What a joke! When did public service become so lucrative that after a few years you leave rich and have a retirement that pays more than when you were in office?
I believe there are a lot of good people that go into politics with the best of intentions to make the country better, but when elected find they can’t do much without the leaders approval. Just ask State Representative Karen Whitsett who thanked President Trump for recommending Hydroxychloroquine that she believed saved her life. A simple thank you was enough to get her censured for what they call breaking protocol. I will take kindness and integrity over protocol any day.
Why is there so much hatred for one man? I believe it’s pretty simple, he is not a politician, he is not one of them. He is a businessman. Our country needs that more than another politician. We need someone who can get something done and not be stuck in gridlock.
I don’t wear rose-colored glasses when it comes to President Trump. I believe he is a bigot, bully, chauvinist, braggart, shoots from the hip before thinking and has an ego the size of Texas. Certainly, not perfect.
What I do like is that he is the first president who kept his campaign promises. Rebuild military-he has. Cut taxes — he did. Better trade deals — he did. Build border wall — he has.
Under his leadership we had the strongest economy and lowest unemployment rate in my lifetime. I think that is pretty good considering he has to fight the hate mongers and media jackals every day. They never have the answers to fix issues, just trip up Trump with every tweet, press briefing and public appearance he makes.
He is not a politician and it shows every time he opens his mouth. If Kayleigh McEnany did all his briefings when he was elected and he stayed off social media, he would be unbeatable. McEnany does a fantastic job of handling media jackals. It’s very difficult for them to come up against someone more prepared and smarter who is not afraid of any question, no matter how stupid or vile.
Now comes the virus and they blame everything on Trump. They say he could have done something sooner, but as always hindsight is 20/20. The country is closed on recommendations from health officials. The economy is crushed, record high unemployment, thousands of deaths and Trump is to blame. Trump and Pence did as well as anybody mobilizing factories to make record numbers of ventilators, masks, gowns and anything needed to fight the virus.
Millions of people working from day one and where were the democrats? Pelosi so terrified she stayed close to her gourmet ice cream while getting her paychecks from us taxpayers.
But the Democrats have a plan and it is Joe Biden! This is the man that when you listen to him talk you can see he is probably not far from a nursing home. But he has been endorsed by the chairman of the Revolutionary Communist Party, think about that a little. Out of all the Democrats in this country, this is your very best?
Really it doesn’t matter who they put in because they will simply be a puppet. I believe the puppet masters will be Pelosi, Schumer, Obama and Hillary. If these hate mongers win say goodbye to your constitutional rights, to your gun rights, and to law and order. Say goodbye to our country as we know it. Please vote while it is still your right. Let common sense dictate your choices not emotions and we can keep America great!
Larry Chilson
Chemung
