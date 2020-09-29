Red Scare Part II
I can’t believe all you folks voting for Biden. He’s a sure vote for communism, and God help us.
What happened to cursive?
I was wondering if anybody could clear up this issue that’s going through my mind. I heard that schools are not teaching cursive anymore … My big concern is absentee ballots, mail-in ballots, contracts, anything with a signature — how are these kids going to sign for all that stuff? I don’t understand why they eliminated cursive writing.
Regarding mask legislation
In regards to the Editor’s Note you published about my comment about people needing documentation if not able to wear a mask in public places. I realize there is no legislation requiring people to provide documentation. What I was actually saying is there should be legislation requiring people to provide documentation if they cannot wear a mask in public.
Mail-in ballot confusion
Usually the Soundoff folks put an Editor’s Note in when there is something that is written that was an error, and they allowed a comment about having to take any one of your dozen pieces of paper you get in the mail from politicians and political parties in the state about voting by mail to the voting booth if you want to vote in person. You don’t need any of that. Call the voting office and check. All you need to do is show up with an ID card and be on the voter list. You can call Bradford County and they will confirm if you are properly registered. That business about carrying some extra documents is baloney. It’s made to make people think they can’t vote in person if they don’t have one of the mailings that they ran through their recycling.
Editor’s Note: The September 25 version of Soundoff published a comment stating “If you receive a mail-in ballot, and want to vote in person on Nov. 3, you can do that. Just take your non-completed mail-in ballot to the polling place and turn it in there.” No comment was made regarding documents received in the mail from political parties. People with questions can call the County Election Board at (570) 265-1717.
Technological discrimination
Why is it that us computer illiterates are being discriminated against these days? It seems you cannot apply for a job or business promo without being asked to go online or use the PC. What about us who don’t have any interest in using a computer and don’t want to take computer classes? Paper application should be available to all who seek employment or want to participate in business promotions.
Trump not actually a genius
When Donald Trump has said that he knows more than the generals, and then go on to know more than doctors and lawyers, and epidemiologists, and judges, and scholars and just about practically everybody — it reminds me of something my great uncle used to say. ‘One of the hallmarks of the dangerously stupid is the consistent belief that they found great solutions that experts somehow missed.’
Response to hoaxes in Soundoff
Another point to the three hoaxes last Tuesday — you left out coronavirus. The president called it a hoax in January and February, when he knew otherwise. You’re probably watching your favorite channel.
No masks in photographs
I would like to know why in some of the photographs that you guys post, some people are wearing masks, others aren’t and some are wearing it below their nose. If they don’t wear it proper, then why bother to wear it at all?
Editor’s Note: We cannot force people to wear masks when we are at an event taking photos.
Country needs more Andy Bobicks
I’d like to congratulate you on a good article on World War II Veteran Andy Bobick. I got to meet Andy when I went to work for the Waverly Post Office and was loaned out to Sayre for certain days when we had nothing to do and I was helping him with maintenance ... I have a lot of respect for the man and if there was more people like him, this country would be a hell of a lot better. Thank you for your article. It was very nice.
Thoughts on Redskins debate
I’m calling about changing the name from the Sayre Redskins. I think that whoever proposes to change this name should be the one that pays for all those changes that have to be made for the uniforms for all the sports and band and any other name change. It should not have to be paid for by the taxpayers. Also, if they are forced to change the name, I think they should wait until the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves change their name.
Valley should rethink trick-or-treating this year
For the safety of the residents of the Valley, instead of having door-to-door trick-or-treating, why don’t people who want to give out candy have a location where it can be dropped off and then be distributed at the schools. The children are already in schools, the teachers and staff can give out the candy at schools where everybody knows they are safe and to save on the safety of the residents of the Valley. It just makes more sense in this time of COVID.
Trump is American carnage
Let’s put everything else aside just one moment and look at this. The President of the United States, who refuses to agree to step peacefully aside after an election. Look at that again, a President of the United States who refuses to say that he will honor the peaceful transition of power that has been the hallmark of America, of American Democracy since George Washington. George Washington set that precedent. And now we have a supposed President of the United States, a Russian indicated, a Russian presented President of the United States who thinks he really is Vladimir Putin now and it doesn’t make any difference what the election results are about, he can stay in power. This is not democracy. This is the Soviet Empire, again, the good old Soviet Empire. We spent 70 years fighting the Cold War and beating the Soviets, and now one of the Soviet puppets lives in the White House. What an American tragedy. Trump was absolutely right, I give him credit for this, in his inaugural address four years ago, he talked about American carnage, Donald Trump is American carnage.
Look before crossing street
As a young boy I learned to look both ways before crossing the street. I’d like to thank the people at the hospital that do look both ways when they’re crossing the street.
