Editor;
I am dismayed that a culture of “intolerance” has infiltrated areas of our lives and caused divisions among us. There seemingly is no “grace” or room for “margin of error” in conversation. Do you ever wonder what happened to the free exchange of ideas, and what about debate? Would it be possible to even hold one? I find this frustrating and very strange in this “land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Our nation is unique and special, but not flawless. It is very important that our children are properly schooled, without bias, in American history. They have to know where we started to better understand where we have come. Those who do not learn from history are likely to repeat it. We have to do a better job teaching the truth. Our country needs healing and that can’t happen unless the need for learning about “compassion,” “forgiveness” and “repentance” is addressed.
We are a flawed people, all of us, with a “sin” nature. We are created in the image of God, but fall short of his glory every day. The third chapter of John helps explain this mystery. Please read it, and soberly consider what it says. God understands our problem and he loves all of us. He sent his son to earth as a sacrifice to die a horrible death, in our place. He did this to give us a chance to be made right in his sight. We could never have done this on our own. This is the “good news.”
The other news is we are a nation with many freedoms and opportunities that people, from everywhere, want to share in, and we welcome those who do so legally. Among these freedoms are “speech,” “assembly” and peaceful “protest.” However, when the protests turn ugly with bricks, bats, arson, looting and people being beaten and killed, it’s no longer a protest. Still, extreme left wing agendas keep law enforcement officers’ hands tied. With no accountability and no consequences for “lawbreakers” or bad “lawmakers” it’s a mess. It’s similar to being trapped in a revolving door, or maybe a bad dream where the inmates are running the asyum and you can’t wake up.
Still, the question remains. Is there really any workable solution available to us. Maybe. In the Old Testament, 2 Chronicles 7:14 says “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven and forgive their sin and heal their land.” We could try this and why shouldn’t we? His word says right there in verse 14, “do as I ask and I will answer.” Can you imagine the possibilities?
Doug Graves
Tioga Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.