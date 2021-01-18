Editor,
I agree with Mr. Miller on one point, “The Bradford County elections staff and poll workers work tirelessly to maintain safety and security in our elections.”
I voted in person and was very impressed with the entire process. My congratulations to all for an outstanding job, especially considering the added restrictions from COVID-19 and the last-minute crippling of the U.S. Postal Service by Postmaster General DeJoy.
Miller says, “This last election exposed a number of flaws in the process that must be addressed in order to restore confidence in the system.” However he doesn’t elaborate on these flaws, and how would he know, as later he says, “I can’t speak for other areas of the state or nation as to how securely elections are conducted, but we do it right here.”
He goes on and on about “one person one vote” and voter identification/verification, insinuating that there were voting irregularities that must be addressed when by all accounts there were none that would have changed the election outcome. I am all for improving the security of our elections, without disenfranchising eligible voters, but first show us the data which defines the problem.
To achieve true election transparency and insure that all voters’ votes count we need some major changes:
1. Congressional term limits;
2. Overturn the Supreme Court ruling which allows unlimited corporate, union, and special interest campaign spending while allowing donors and amounts to remain anonymous;
3. Legislate that congressional gerrymandering be done by an independent board using best management practices;
4. Eliminate the Electoral College;
5. Crack down on voter suppression tactics such as purging voter rolls prior to an election, making voter registration more difficult or requiring special ID, and eliminating polling places, especially in low-income communities.
John Palmer
Athens
