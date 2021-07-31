It looked for all the world like a massive gangland hit in 1930’s era Chicago…”blood” splattered everywhere around the restaurant breakfast table of what could have been taken as an otherwise normal, three-generation American family.
The matriarch,Karen, seated across the table from the patriarch (me), said, “Something just hit me in the back of my head.” I looked up and saw nothing out of the ordinary until I glanced to her left, where our daughter Katie was looking surprised and making the same comment. To her left, sitting in stunned, uncomprehending silence, was another daughter, Amy, with an open ketchup bottle in her hand, and a horrible looking, bloody gash from her right ear to her throat and beyond.
The moment will be frozen in my mind’s eye for all time, and the next moment, filled with hysterical laughter, will be right there with it. The blood was, of course, almost the entire contents of a bottle of ketchup, the cap of which had blown off as the throat slash victim shook it violently to loosen the thick, slow moving condiment along. Her technique worked incredibly well.
Four chairs away on both sides of the table there was ketchup in hair, on shirt fronts and backs, adorning breakfast quesadillas and coffee cups, silverware, napkins, the fireplace behind the matriarch, the floor. The 17 month old in the highchair was, I think, the only one unaffected by the onslaught of flying gobs of tomatoey goop.
A few hundred napkins and a very attentive waitress helped sop up the wasted bottle of Heinz’s best, and it was an immense relief to discover the throat slash victim was, in fact, not injured at all.
It’s not as if we hadn’t already drawn attention to ourselves with uproarious laughter at family tales, and the gentle misbehaviors of adults and children alike...we were the kind of table we all hate to sit near when we’re breakfasting out. Baby Phinley has proven herself to be absolutely angelic in public every time she’s been among us, a source of genuine pride, because on top of good behavior, she’s unbelievably adorable. On this day, though, even she pitched in on the general uproar, voicing her impression of a pterodactyl shriek several times, quite convincingly and ear-shatteringly, if I must say.
At the other end of the table sat the next youngest grandchild, seven year old Connor who is absolutely convinced that if he stops talking he’ll stop breathing and die on the spot. I sat across from him, watching as his dad took charge of slathering butter and syrup on the little guy’s waffle. It was at this point that the air-borne ketchup missiles rained down, adding a bit of pizzazz to various beverages as well as my own waffle and the above-noted breakfast quesadilla next to me.
Less than 24 hours earlier, the entire clan had been picnicking at one of Bradford County’s most beautiful lakes. A glorious afternoon of just right temperatures under a light cloud cover that threatened no rain. The kind of afternoon that makes a patriarch sit back and watch contentedly as his descendents exhibit familial love and enjoyment. It was enough to banish all the dark thoughts of cooking all of them up over a roaring fire pit.
The floating dock well offshore became the center of a two hour game of King of the Mountain, as grandkids from 7 to 17 did their best to pitch each other into the depths. The adults sat, chatting and laughing, enjoying great food and good company.
Of course, there was one catastrophe of sorts before the swimming. Connor got a foot tangled in a fishing line as his next older cousin Gavin was baiting a hook. The result was a painfully hooked finger for the elder of the two. How, you may ask, does a 7 year old get his foot tangled up in a fishing line enough to hook his cousin? I have no answer, but before the afternoon was over the two of them had become fast friends.
Meanwhile, Jenni, daughter number one was overtaken by a bizarre need to provide her own version of a beat-boxing rapper. Her future fame and fortune does decidedly not lie down that path. All she really accomplished was a stream of spit-laden raspberries, and some utterly ludicrous “dance” moves, that might have been controlled by a kid with a fishhook trying to reel her in. To her credit, she handles sibling ridicule very gracefully.
Fearing sharp underwater rocks, the 7 year old wore his new sneakers into the lake, managing to fill them with lake-bottom mud in the process. That didn’t impress his dad, Justin, a heck of a lot, and the sodden muddy mess was put in the back of his Jeep to dry. I got a call this afternoon from my son 48 hours after the picnic ended, to tell me the dead fish stench of those filthy semi-dried sneakers has permeated the Jeep so badly, it may never come clean.
All in all, I call it a truly successful weekend...lots of excitement and almost no real blood at all.
