The San Francisco Board of Supervisors has made waves throughout the country with the recent unanimous declaration that the National Rifle Association is a domestic terror organization.
This symbolic move serves to shove a deeper wedge into the country’s population, since the NRA claims over 5 million members — myself included.
Part of the resolution urges the city to sever any financial ties to any entity that does business with the NRA.
With such a sharp and critical statement, one would be inclined to think that San Francisco has a serious gun violence issue. But, statistics reveal a much different story.
Let’s start with the most shocking. In 2018, the City of San Francisco received 28,084 reports of “human feces incidents” in the streets. On average, that’s 79 reports per day.
In fact, “human feces incidents” have increased 406 percent in the city since 2011, when there were 5,547 such reports.
This extreme public health risk appears to be largely the result of a rampant issue with illegal drug use and homelessness.
According to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, there are roughly 22,000 intravenous drug users in the city. That equates to 470 users per square mile.
Overdose data isn’t concisely available, but in 2018, city officials said there were 99 fentanyl-related deaths. Between 2010 and 2012, officials cited 331 deaths from accidental overdoses.
Now, what do the firearm incident statistics show? In 2017, city law enforcement reports show 38 of the 56 homicides involved a firearm, and non-fatally shot victims numbered 160.
How do those incidents stack against other crime throughout the municipality? Well, that same year, there were 367 incidents of rape; 6,334 violent crimes; and 54,356 reported instances of burglary or theft.
One other interesting observation: from 2013 to 2017, rape incidents increased by 127 percent — from 161 to 367.
As a percentage of overall violent crime, firearm incidents in the city account for roughly 3 percent.
So, it’s pretty puzzling that a board of 11 individuals would spend their time demonizing an organization that has spent the last 148 years promoting firearm safety, instead of taking action to solve the issues their constituents face on a daily basis.
While San Francisco and that community’s specific issues are 2,400 miles away, they’re emblematic of the direction the national conversation on constitutional rights is headed.
And while New Yorkers don’t have any notable “human feces incidents,” our state follows closely with California in terms of brazen disregard for the Second Amendment.
As for having a hand in “domestic terror” — a full zero NRA members have committed a mass shooting event, and not one has condoned any such act of violence.
Since New York State has red flag laws on the books, it logically follows that if the domestic terrorist designation catches on, would NRA membership be probable cause for firearm seizure?
It may seem unlikely, but that “slippery slope” can move faster than one might think.
After all, who would’ve thought the NRA would be labeled as a terrorist organization?
It’s always important to keep an eye on what actual facts there are, and keep them in context with relation to what larger problems may exist that need to be addressed.
Elected officials are voted into office to address issues most concerning to their constituents. I don’t know much about San Francisco, but I’m willing to bet firearms are not a top concern for its citizens.
