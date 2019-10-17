Editor,
I read with interest the article in The Morning Times about widening Route 199 from Pine and Main Streets in Athens, through Keystone Avenue in Sayre to the NY State line. Not to make 3 or 4 lanes, just widen the road and take out parking and sidewalk space which will hurt small businesses and customers along the route.
PENNDOT did not divulge the reason for a three-year, multi-million dollar project and none of those interviewed asked that question. My experience with PENNDOT is they don’t spend money on road improvements/enlargements without a reason.
With the 220 bypass and Rt. 86 corridor surrounding the Valley, which reduced traffic especially truck and tractor trailer traffic through town, why would we want a larger road through town now? What is coming PENNDOT? Are we getting another factory or distribution center? Why start at Pine and Main Streets instead of starting at the south end of Main Street in Athens? Will you enlarge Pine Street to Rt. 220?
Follow the money from DOT back to Harrisburg. What is Harrisburg planning? Why don’t they let us know. We don’t see any advantage to a wider Keystone Avenue. We see is a loss of commercial parking not good for the small merchant or his customers.
We need answers. Can and will our state representatives provide the answers? When all the info comes to light will our state reps stand with the citizens wishes?
Time will tell as it usually does. I wish we know before DOT breaks ground.
Jim Crease
Sayre
