Problem with drivers
1. Tailgaters — what’s your point? 2. Drivers who pull alongside you at an intersection and block your view — Inconsiderate/rude. 3. Drivers who turn right on red when the sign clearly says not to, particularly exit 60 off I88 eastbound.
Shepard Road problem
Several weeks ago, I received a phone call. They’re fixing Shepard Road said the voice on the other end. Hooray. Well, I finally took a trek to said road and knew I was there because I saw dust. Oh no, I said to self, not again. The party responsible put down dirt and stone to repair the road, the same way they repaired it the last four years that I’m aware of. Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome, isn’t that a definition of something?
Question on COVID
When are they going to tell the true number of the coronavirus in the Valley?
Editor’s Note: The only way to get the true COVID-19 number in the area would be for everyone to get tested.
Thank you
I’m a walker up in the Waverly Glen and I would just like to thank the people who are mowing up here in both the open fields above the cemetery. Thank you very much.
Question on fireworks
I’m curious as to why the July 4th fireworks were not put off from Riverfront Park. I normally sit in my yard and watch them and I could not see them this year because they didn’t seem to be visible to the one side of Sayre toward Athens. I was very disappointed. Before when they’ve been at Riverfront Park we’ve always been able to view them. I wish there had been a little more information so we would have known where to sit to be able to watch them for the Fourth.
Was Trump right on schools?
In the president’s speech at Mt. Rushmore he stated “our children are taught in school to hate our country.” Is that true in our local school districts?
Editor’s Note: No.
