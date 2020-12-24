Editor,
If you continue to support Trump and his false claims about winning the election you are not a patriot but an anarchist.
To continue the charade that Trump won you are attempting to destroy the very principle of democracy, the right to vote and the will of the people carried out.
Trump and his followers are either stupid, sick or are against the democratic process. Trump lost. There is no credible evidence that he didn’t. Over 40 court decisions, his own AG, head of security and many republicans recognize he lost.
I have many times said that he followed Hitler — and he did. If you want to know where he is headed now, I hope you have read The Prince. It is a blueprint of where he is headed and wants to go.
He is a sick man who wants to be dictator of America. Those who continue to follow him are as sick as he is. It would have been a nice gift for Christmas if our leaders in the Senate and House had or would show some courage, honor and intelligence.
If you are a continuing supporter of Trump, you are no friend of democracy. Trump is and will continue to be the worst president we have ever had, and I hope and pray he won’t be the first dictator.
It is going to take some courageous Republicans and Democrats to save us from his madness. Opinion without evidence leads you to a false truth.
Isaac Asimov said, “I believe in evidence. I believe in observation, measurement, and reasoning, confirmed by independent observers. I’ll believe anything, no matter how wild and ridiculous, if there is evidence for it. The wilder and more ridiculous something is, however, the firmer and more solid the evidence will have to be.” (emphasis added) and Carl Sagan said, “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.”
There is no evidence that there was massive fraud, no evidence that Trump won. It is all smoke and mirrors perpetrated by people who have no obligation to the truth. I consider those who continue Trump’s wild claims he won and to threaten to subvert the democratic process by threatening to use military force are guilty of treason.
Common sense, reason, facts and evidence show who won. If you can’t accept the democratic process then you are betraying your country. If you continue to support Trump’s lies, that makes you a liar.
Trump lost.
He is not trying to win an election, he is attempting to subvert the will of the people. If you support the subverting of an election by lies then you are not an American. I don’t care how many times you wrap yourself in the flag, the flag does not erase the lies.
Jack Schamel
Chemung
