Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Rain. High 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.