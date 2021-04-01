As we prepare to celebrate Easter, we see bunnies, colorful eggs and baskets.
But what is noticeably absent is the celebration of the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus the Christ.
For a Christian, this is one of the tenants of our faith.
So, for those who do not understand the true reason why we celebrate this time of year, may I give you a brief summary of the last week of Jesus life.
Friday: John 12:1 Jesus and the disciples stop in Bethany to stay with friends mary, Martha and lazarus, he stayed there to celebrate the Sabbath with them. He stayed on Saturday as well (a day of rest).
Sunday: Jesus triumphal entry into Jerusalem. Matthew 21:1-11 Jesus rode in on a donkey, and received the kings welcome (that he deserved).
Monday: Jesus cleared the temple of the moneychangers, Matthew 21:13
Tuesday: A busy day, controversy and telling of parables, Matthew 21:23- 23:39
Wednesday: A day of rest. Possible Judas betrayed him.
Thursday: Passover feast, the last supper, Jesus arrested, Luke 19:41-44
Friday: Jesus was crucified, John 19:28-37
Saturday: In the tomb
Sunday: The resurrection, John 20:1-18
The last three days are the reason to celebrate easter!
Jesus spent the last 7 days of his earthly life, each step taking him closer and closer to the cross.
He did this voluntarily, what a sacrifice, what suffering and what pain and humiliation he went through for us.
And how do we show our appreciation? By omitting Christ from Easter.
Let us not forget why we celebrate Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter morning.
Get up Sunday morning, go to church, tell the Lord thank you for all he has done for us.
