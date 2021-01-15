On Thursday December 2, 1920 a delightful dinner was served by Sayre Council. No. 1807, Knights of Columbus in honor of the football squad of the Sayre High School.
The Sayre high school football squad had won the championship of the Susquehanna Valley Inter-scholastic association and it was in honor of the victors and of the other members of the football squad who had also assisted materially in winning the high honor, that the dinner was given. The guests who were present were L.E. Delaney, superintendent of schools; W. E. Brown, president of the Susquehanna Valley Inter-Scholastic Association; the Rev. S. R. Diehl and Charles Young, coaches and the following members of the football squad: Philip Martin, captain; Carl Ace, John Brainard, Emerson Bull, William Burns, Paul Brennan, Rawson Andrews, Donald Catlin, Archie Dietrick, Earl Deubler, Thomas Hyland, Leon Kennedy, Cyril Lynch, Eddie Lyman, Joseph Lynn, Ralph Rounds, Fred Russell, George Stevens, Richard Teed, Stanley Zoltowski and Bolton Williams.
A delightful menu which had been prepared by W. H. Ballenstedt of Waverly was served by the members of the Sayre Council and judging from the manner in which the football players did justice to the viands, they had broken training for the season. Finally, when they had finished the dinner, and with mints in their mouths as the last of a gastronomically delightful menu they voiced their sentiments. “Are we hungry” they howled in chorus, with Grover Rice as cheerleader. Rice made a quick motion with his hands and with all the power of their vigorous lungs they yelled “No.” They then gave a resounding cheer for the Knights of Columbus and Daniel Clarey took charge of the toast list, Clarey was attired in his “kiddin Klothes.” He joshed everyone, including the two clergymen present. Finally, at the close of the toast list he showed common sense, momentarily. It was then he paid a high compliment to the victorious team. He said that the players have had responsibility thrust upon them. To the younger boys of the school, they are football heroes. They are persons entitled to respect and it is incumbent upon the players to prove themselves entitled to this respect.
The first response to a toast was made by Grand Knight Faulkner. He congratulated the team in winning the championship of the association and in well-chosen words welcomed the squad as the guests of Sayre Council. The second speaker was the Rev. Mr. Diehl. In introducing him the toastmaster could not refrain from being facetious but finally he told some facts. He said the clergyman had been devoted to his duty to his church the First Presbyterian, and also to the best interests of the town and his work as a citizen of Sayre and as a coach of the high school football team was highly commended. The Rev. Mr. Diehl, in responding told of the great value that comes from playing football, how the body and mind are strengthened and how players are taught to better withstand the rebuffs of after life. The toastmaster who was the postmaster of Sayre next found an opportunity to give his best thrusts Coach Young was a letter carrier in the post office and this gave Clarey the liberty to say all the caustic things that came to his fertile mind when introducing that speaker. But this did not “fuss” Young for Clarey who was a Democrat, had mournfully announced that he did not expect to hold that office much longer, and thus Young would have a new “boss.” Young related briefly the history of football in Sayre how the earlier teams had met defeat after defeat but by hard work each year growing stronger and better until finally a championship team was produced. He predicted that 1921s team would be even more successful than the one of 1920. L. E. Delaney, superintendent of schools, evidently thought that he had sufficient opportunity to lecture the members of the squad at the high school, so when he was called upon to respond, he talked in a humorous vein. His subject was “Disorderly Order” and he told how out of disorder that apparently follows a football scrimmage, there is in reality order. Mr. Delaney was followed by Mr. Brown, president of the association, who started out to tell some facts. He said that while the football team has won the championship, the basketball team has a hard season in prospect. Years are required to develop basketball players, said Mr. Brown. The Sayre team will be playing against veteran teams and this will make their task difficult this year. The Sayre schools are already preparing for the future said Mr. Brown, and the eighth-grade boys are now practicing in anticipation of representing the high school in future years. Philip Martin, captain of the team, spoke briefly, telling of the excellent support he had received from all the players and of the hard work his companions had performed. He expressed the thanks of the team for the delightful manner in which the squad had been entertained by the K. of C. Leo Daly a former high school student and a member of Sayre Council, who had been acting as “head waiter” was called upon for a response. He paid high tribute to the football team and to the Sayre schools. Then he said that the efficiency of the schools is largely due to the efforts of Mr. Delaney and his capable corps of assistants. The Rev. M. F. O’Rourke of St. Joseph’s church of Athens and a member of the Sayre Council entered the dining room after the menu had been served and he was called upon for a response. He commended the Sayre team highly but carried the impression that the Athens high school might be the victor in 1921. He spoke of advisability of participating in athletic sports for a strong mind needs a healthy body and football is a sport that needs a highly efficient mind and body. The last speaker of the evening was Cheermaster Rice. He said that he was glad for his small part in leading the cheering for the victorious team and hoped that the enthusiasm of the students had been a help towards success. The dinner came to an end with Rice waving his arms and lusty lungs furnishing power for the inspiring yell: “One, two, three, four: who are we for? K. of C. K. of C. K. of C.”
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.