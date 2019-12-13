Editor,
I recently wrote a letter to the editor criticizing the two new so called “criminal justice reform” laws recently passed in Albany. I am not the only one criticizing these radical changes and warning New Yorkers about the very serious risk to public safety and the massive new financial burden that will result. District Attorneys, Sheriffs and Police Chiefs around the state, of both parties, have gone to the press to express their severe displeasure with these new laws.
Meanwhile, advocates of these laws, including the Governor and Mayor of NYC, have publicly described opposition as fearmongering and praised these changes as “landmark” because, as they would describe it, by reducing the number of accused criminal defendants in jail we will save money, the police and prosecutors have plenty of money to pay for any additional workload and the poor were unnecessarily kept in jail awaiting trial. These assertions are garbage. Let me explain.
The amount of staffing required at any given jail is dictated, by regulation, by the number of beds in the jail, not the number of actual persons housed there. The Governor knows this full well. So, even though on January 1 there will be thousands of criminal defendants released around the state, the savings from fewer incarcerations will be minimal at best.
Moreover, the Governor’s own Attorney General, who handles relatively few criminal cases, made an impassioned request the other week for a budget infusion of $10 million to comply with the new requirements. For Tioga County alone, the cost will be real and it will be large. I can confidently estimate that the new laws will cost at least in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, each year.
Likewise, the assertion that the poor were unnecessarily kept in jail awaiting trial on their charges is also garbage. It is worth repeating how the bail law has worked in the past. Historically, after a person was arrested the police would either issue that person an appearance ticket (a slip of paper advising them of their court date) or arraign them in front of a local town or village judge.
Generally speaking, appearance tickets were issued in situations which were not terribly serious or where the defendant did not pose an obvious risk of fleeing. In most other situations, the defendants were arraigned. At the arraignment, the judge would consider many factors in determining if bail was appropriate, and if so, how much. Among other things the judge could consider the defendant’s ties to the community, the seriousness of the crime, the extent of their criminal or juvenile history, the ability of the defendant to post bail, and the strength of the case or evidence against the defendant. That balance of factors would inform the judge about the likelihood of the defendant returning to court when required, and the judge would set bail accordingly.
If defendants thought they were being kept unfairly they and their attorney were able to re-argue the bail question at any of their subsequent court appearances. In the end, of course, some were able to bail out and some were not. But I have never known bail to be set simply because a defendant was “poor.”
The new laws do away with that balancing of concerns for almost all crimes, including the selling of heroin to children in our community, home invasions and countless other very, very serious crimes. After January 1, criminal defendants will be immediately released after arrest. To add insult to injury, the courts won’t even be able to set bail if the defendant doesn’t show up until they have “persistently” avoided court. This has turned common sense on its head.
What do I tell the single mother who comes home with her children to find their home and their privacy was invaded by a burglar, and all their valuables stolen? That the Governor is on the side of the man who did this to her, not hers?
What do I tell the parents who have a daughter struggling with opioid addiction when we catch the man from Binghamton who sold her his latest batch of heroin but we can’t keep him in on bail, allowing him to return to the streets to do it again? That Albany isn’t concerned with public safety and thinks more of the drug dealer than the life of their daughter?
What do I tell the elderly man living in Waverly who employed a home health aide from Sayre, Pa., who stole his $500 life savings he had hidden under his bed, when I can’t now easily get her back to be held accountable for that devastating theft? That the politicians and advocacy groups from New York City who eagerly supported these laws think this is just a minor crime and inconvenience to him, and care more for her finances than his?
If advocates of these new laws wanted to address some perceived injustice for poor people in some New York City jail, they simply could have created a commission to review bail cases in those jails. But they didn’t.
If advocates of these new laws cared about reasonable discovery practices, they simply could have exempted traffic tickets from those mandates and given prosecutors more time to put together discovery in other cases. But they didn’t.
If advocates of these new laws really wanted defendants to answer for their actions, they simply could have allowed judges to impose bail when they didn’t show up to court the first time. But they didn’t.
If advocates of these new laws actually cared about the strength of the police case against the criminal defendant, public safety, and protecting law abiding citizens and victims, they simply could have included provisions in the laws for those factors to be considered in whether to automatically release the defendant, or would have at the very least not included home invaders, drug dealers and the like in the automatic release category. But they didn’t.
If advocates of these new laws thought bail was, in general, being set too high they simply could have imposed maximum bail amounts for certain level offenses, like $2,500 for a misdemeanor, $5,000 for a class E felony, and the like. But they didn’t.
Indeed, they knew exactly what they were doing. The New York City Mayor’s Office, which had advocated for these new laws, is now implementing a program that will give out free Mets tickets, cell phones and gift cards to defendants when they come to court.
These so called “criminal justice reform” laws are nothing but radical changes that view criminal defendants as the victims and send local taxpayers to the fictional money tree in the backyard to pick up the tab for the massive new financial burdens on the police and prosecutors.
Ladies and Gentlemen, it is official — New York State has returned to its former days of being soft on crime. Disaster awaits. I urge all Tioga County residents to contact their elected state representatives and advocate for the immediate repeal of both of these new laws.
Kirk O. Martin
Tioga County District Attorney
