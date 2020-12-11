Editor,

Dear Redskins fans,

When I graduated from high school, I was a Canton Warrior. When I graduated from college, I was a Lycoming College Warrior. All of this nonsense about the Sayre Redskins changing the name of their mascot is totally ridiculous.

I don’t see any protests in Sayre from Indian tribes. Has anyone ever bothered to count how many streets in Sayre are named after Indian tribes? The postmaster would resign if all of these streets had to be renamed.

I started teaching as a Bulldog but ended as a Wildcat. That’s a totally different story. The Sayre Redskins should KEEP THEIR MASCOT!

Gary T. Kleese

Sayre

