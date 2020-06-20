I got mail this week from a firm that specializes in healthcare insurance coverage for people of a certain age. We’ll get back to that later, but for now let’s review the kind of mail that comes to you through the decades of your life.
I grew up in the 1950s (I don’t have any clear memory of anything addressed to me in the late ‘40s — other than the occasional sharp reprimand from the Big Kids or my parents.)
Our first TV made its appearance in 1954, and with it, I became an advertising target. Seven-year old kids who watched Tales of Texas Rangers or Sgt. Preston of the Yukon or Sky King were suddenly mailing their names and addresses to places they had never heard of, because there was a promise of cool stuff to be had.
Almost nothing was more exciting than getting my very own Texas Ranger badge in the mail. The only thing that topped it was the fairly frequent box of Mallo-Cups that I sent for almost as fast as I could eat them. There was a big old world out there just waiting for me to fall for every kid-friendly product my TV could shove in front of me. When I wore that badge, I was the ultimate Good Guy, sporting a matching pair of Cap Guns in holsters. When I wanted to be the Mallo-Cup Kid, the same Cap Guns became a lawman’s worst nightmare.
The ‘60s came along and I passed through my teenage years answering ads for The Columbia Record Club, so I could get all my favorite music shipped to me through the mail. Of course, if some artist was on the Decca label, or Motown, or RCA Victor, I was out of luck.
Eventually, I slipped into my early 20s in the military, and mail from home was hugely important — especially the “care packages” from my mother’s kitchen, which sustained not only Air Force Sgt. L.A. Davis in the wilds of Turkey, but half of his barracks buddies as well.
I don’t know who had the subscription to Playboy Magazine, but by the time it worked its way down the hall to my room, the centerfold was already taped to Rainer Neiderhost’s wall four doors down. Both of his walls — his roommate had two walls as well — and his half of the ceiling were covered ... he had lots of friends who just happened to drop in to say hi.
1970 saw me back in the civilian world and off to college. I got notice one day via the mail that I had won a trip for two to Disney World as top prize winner in a contest I had never entered. Being of a skeptical nature, I decided I didn’t need a condo badly enough to make my own way to Blah Blah Woof Woof, Florida for this fabulous prize in exchange for just a bit of my time.
Sadly, I got no crush of mail from radio stations around the country that were eager to let me put my Broadcasting Degree to good use ... so I went to them, learning a key lesson in humility along the way.
Spanning the late ‘70s and the early ‘80s, nearly all my mail consisted of bills. That, and offers of credit cards from every bloodsucking financial institution in the country. Did I fall for it? Darn right I did! I got a degree in running my mouth, not using my head. That part, unfortunately, showed up much later than it was supposed to. In the interim, my mail came mostly from people who had mean things to say about my cavalier attitude toward bill paying.
There came a twenty-odd year stretch, where a huge percentage of the mail that stuffed the mailbox at the newly established El Rancho Davis had to do with things like NatGeo for Kids, Seventeen Magazine, Family Magazine, the ubiquitous bills that made all the other mail inconsequential, and a steady flow of junk mail from girls’ fashion shops.
Right around the same time as that two-decades-long deluge abated, AARP recognized that another BabyBoomer had crossed the line, and was in need of relentless attention.
My junk mail became related to things like hearing loss, retirement seminars, financial planning consultations (where were you forty years ago?!), irritable bowel syndrome and Preparation-H (an unlikely two-fer!), hair dye to hide that grey and vitamin supplements to restore my lost vigor.
It has come to this: This week I was the lucky recipient of a slick publication from a well-respected healthcare insurer. It included a series of questions apparently vital to my unavoidable future of falling down randomly: Have You Fallen In The Past Six Months? Yes, technically, I have — but it was more of a launch than a fall, as I sprang backward out of the shower, achieving splashdown on the bathroom rug, flat on my back.
Are You Taking Any Medications That Could Cause Dizziness Or Drowsiness? How would I know ... I fall asleep right after I take it.
Have You Noticed Any Changes In Your Thought-Process Or Memory? If I had, would I remember that I had?
I’ve come to hate my mailbox. I only walk to it when I can remember where it is, and the exercise helps my sense of balance. I think.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
