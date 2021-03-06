There are reasons why I committed myself to using the spoken or the written word to eke out a living...reasons I was aware of at an early age. By the time I had reached my 8th year it was apparent--if not glaringly obvious--that my hands would never serve as catalysts to a career of creating fine art. No glorious paintings to make people forget Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel or magnificent marble sculptures to surpass his David. No, I struggled with coloring books, let alone paint-by-numbers projects. My fortune would have to spring from some other talent.
My years as a Cub Scout revealed a shocking lack of ability to learn anything about Mother Nature, or how to recognize birds, either visually or by song. I managed to combine this embarrassment with my lack of artistic ability by turning in a drawing of a four legged bird to my 1st grade teacher. Within minutes the entire class was aware of my spectacular failure.
Time went on, and I found myself in 7th grade shop class. Seven months of intense labor resulted in a tiny lump of supposedly square wood, meticulously beveled such that no two sides were level with each other, then endlessly hand sanded smoother than a baby’s butt. Miniscule, relatively square feet were nailed to the underside--each nail bent and bashed sideways so that the flowerpot stand wannabe only wobbled a little bit. Applying stain was another exercise in futility, but the shop floor looked strangely like fairly hip abstract art by the time I got done with spilling the stuff all over the place.
Completion of that task left me two months to cobble together a metal-work project that I have no memory of, and a plastic pie server for my mother’s kitchen utensil drawer. All three of those disasters, I suspect, found their way in short order, to the trash heap of history.
Evidence was accumulating that perhaps my mind wasn’t wired to create things; nor was it remotely capable of figuring out how things worked. I knew less about all things automotive than probably any other kid in Bradford County as I passed through high school. That, by the way, still borders on truth, notwithstanding the fact that I spent 10 years of my life as a service advisor in a Honda shop. More on that shortly.
The Great Aerospace Team, as the Air Force liked to call itself in the ‘60’s, saw fit to test my skills in mechanics before swearing my oath to defend my country. Amazingly, the powers that be recognized right away that I was fit for neither the Motor Pool nor the Flight Line. I was instead assigned duty first as a radio communications specialist, taking messages from airborne crews, silently hoping for an aircraft emergency during the mind-numbingly boring overnight shifts. After two years of that, a final year as a disc jockey, where the risk of me endangering anyone’s life was minimal. My path was being shown to me, if I could only figure out how to follow it.
And so I did, earning a degree in broadcast communications that, in turn, earned me nearly no respect whatever in the post-collegiate job search. After about a dozen “Well, you’ve got no experience,” comments with the condescending smile, the easy “Thanks for your time,” and returned smile begins to transform into an overpowering urge to strangle the life out of the moron in front of you.
Like my tiny flowerpot stand, I wobbled a bit between broadcasting gigs (they eventually came along) and decided any job is better than no job. One thing leads to another and I found myself being the greeter/go-between in a once legendary Honda dealership. It’s a fine and honorable job and I loved it in all honesty. The automotive technicians I worked with were all skilled men with high degrees of integrity. They accepted me as I was, which is to say they were patient in explaining an entirely foreign-to-me language...the language of automotive mechanics.
As time rolled on, I found myself learning things I had never understood, but it was still an absolute truth that I was utterly incapable of doing anything with any tool ever. It took about five years to master replacing wiper blades--an art that I have since lost.
One of the all-time great science fiction stories is a tale of an extremely low-IQ man by the name of Charley who undergoes brain surgery to see if he can be made into a genius. It works, but turns out to be a temporary thing. It could have been written about me and my fleeting grasp of mechanics. For a short span, I knew the names of lots of parts. I knew what most of them did. I even had a vague idea of where they fit. That’s all gone now.
We’re a two car family, and I pride myself on pumping my own gas. At need, I can even put air in a soft tire. Until today. The “Check Tire Pressure” alert flashed on the message screen in the little sedan today so I drove with great confidence to the nearest air pump. I‘ve done this before, quite recently in fact. Piece of cake, although I resent that it costs four quarters for air. The ice and snow are gone...I don’t mind kneeling on the pavement to spin the cap off of the tire stem, the same one I filled not long ago.
My lifelong ineptitude rose up and slapped me hard...the stupid cap was cross-threaded and stuck so tight a grenade wouldn’t have loosened it. “Who’s the jerk that did this?” That is a printable version of what might possibly have escaped my lips as my three minutes of compressed air ticked away along with my manners...and my four quarters.
