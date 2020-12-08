Editor,

Thank you Sayre for another great Christmas Parade. Dave Jarrett and Sayre Council again supported a great show for the kids.

It took a few adults, then a few more, sponsors like Gannon Insurance and others to make this possible. Memories for the kids, like the ones we have, will always be with them and the feeling of joy.

Thank you Mr. Jarrett for knowing this parade is important to our community.

Jim Crease

Sayre

