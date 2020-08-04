Senior tax discount
House GOP members proposed a discount on property taxes during the pandemic, especially for parents to keep their kids out of school. How about thinking of seniors who have been paying this tax for 30 to 40 years with no kids in school? It’s about time someone checked into this. The discount would help greatly.
Complaints about gatherings unwarranted
Why are people complaining about a family party or a rummage sale at which people come and go in mass. What about funerals with thousands of people? What about beaches with thousands, and the rioters? Do something with them.
Think about the veterans, police
Everybody should stop and think a little bit about where we would be without our veterans and our police force taking care of us every day. We wouldn’t have any rights to go to church, wouldn’t have any rights to participate in anything, and you wouldn’t feel safe doing any of this without them. So please, stop and think, use your head, and let’s get this government and economy back on the right path.
Hoarding problem solved
I’m calling with a solution to the hoarding of supplies, that I’m surprised no one has thought of sooner — ration coupons, such as the ones used during the two World Wars.
Pence mistaken about safety
Mike Pence said “You won’t be safe,” at a Pennsylvania campaign stop. Mike Pence is the head of the coronavirus task force, and he’s claiming we won’t be safe if democrats get elected in November. How safe are we now, with the coronavirus totally out of control in the United States — 153,000 dead people and over a million infected — and he’s claiming we won’t be safe after the election? We’re not safe now, because he’s out campaigning instead of dealing with the coronavirus like he should be. Bringing in witch doctors, and claiming that the virus doesn’t exist is not a response to the coronavirus.
Fans should be permitted at sporting events
I do not understand these sporting events where they’re not going to allow fans. If you can stand in line at the store six feet apart, I don’t understand why you can’t put fans in your stands, every other row, every other seat, and it would still be social distancing. This is ridiculous to have empty stands and there are fans that want to attend the games, and would certainly be able to socially distanced. It’s time to get your act together and open up some things, face reality, and do it the right way.
Let the fans in
So, here we are a month out from our fall sports seasons and the PIAA has decided to plow ahead without the presence of fans — i.e., parents in the stands. While the PIAA continues to say this is not their decision, that distinction falls on the governor, they could and, in my opinion, should be an advocate for their member schools and athletes who overwhelmingly want fans in the stands this fall. How about instead of saying “not our call” they call out this ridiculous policy that says adults can not make the decision to watch a football game or soccer match, while socially distancing, in an outdoor stadium. How about a compromise — 2 fans per player or band performer, socially distanced, masked, whatever it takes. Don’t rob these kids of their opportunity to highlight their talents in front of an adoring crowd of family and friends.
Teachers shouldn’t protest
Teachers that are protesting and saying that it’s not safe to go back to work should look at all the workers that are serving them every day on the front lines … These people are working and they are facing the public. I don’t see what the problem is with a teacher standing in front of a classroom teaching students, especially those with masks on. I don’t see what the problem is. They’re essential workers, just like other essential workers. They shouldn’t be protesting. They should be thankful to have a job. Why should we pay them to stay home when they’re an essential worker?
Take out the trash
As dry as it has been, I would like to see people put their yard waste out by the curb so the borough can pick it up. This could prevent it from catching on fire when it’s stuck by garages or sheds.
Bandstand needs work
The bandstand in Howard Elmer Park could use some cleaning, painting and updating. Maybe some volunteers or a civic group could donate some of their time.
Thanks for public service
What a sight it was on South Main Street to go by and see somebody cleaning the protection of the flag monument at the Athens’ Academy Park. Thank you, whoever is responsible.
