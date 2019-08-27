Fondly remembering past Presidents
I’m nostalgic. I remember when Presidents spoke in complete sentences. I recall Presidents, despite party affiliations, who could express empathy for all Americans. I remember Presidents who did not find their own faults and failings in behavior of others. I fondly recollect who didn’t act like a middle school bully.
Clean up the Valley’s streets
I recently spent time in Ottawa, Canada, a beautiful city — old and new — and walking its streets I was astonished at how clean they are, no litter ... Ottawan’s have a great pride in place. Back in the Valley and walking its streets, I’m appalled at all the litter and trash — obviously there’s no pride of place. Shame on us. Let’s clean up our act.
Waiting for road improvements
As with other Athens Township residents, I would like to know if and when Westbrook Street is ever going to be resurfaced and repaved? My family has lived on this street for 30 years, and all we ever get is potholes filled in and some tar and chipping that only lasts about a week or two. I guess we need to have a Township Supervisor or police department official or someone of similar importance to live on this street before we get a decent street to travel on.
Athens field needs railing
I was to the Athens Football Field today and noticed it’s very difficult for the elderly and handicapped to go up and down the walk at south end of field by the baseball field. Would it be at all possible to put a railing down it like the Sayre field has. I know a lot of grandparents would really appreciate it. We are hoping it can be done.
