Editor,
My goal in life is to live peacefully in my old homestead at 206 William Street in Waverly. If only I had kind, considerate neighbors!
Late last year, I noticed there were new tenants and dogs living at the apartment house next to me at 202 William Street. One of the large black dogs was making a habit of coming around the fence at the northeast point of my property and peeing on my ground cover. When I confronted the dog’s owner, I was met with a tirade of filthy language which resulted in a police report against him. Thank you (Officer) Brian West.
On Jan. 20, I found out from the Town of Barton that no licenses showed on their computer for three dogs at 202 William Street. Of course, this means the animals also do not have their shots. I initiated a complaint form to the Barton animal control officer, who told me there are two dogs not licensed but will be in two weeks or he will issue an appearance ticket.
I found this not to be true, because on Jan. 30, according to the Barton computer, the dogs are still not licensed. This is now 28 days since my original complaint. On this date (Feb. 12) the Barton office told me the dog owner now has 90 days to license the dogs. That means these animals which are not on leashes at 202 William can run without their shots for three months!
Beware, walkers and cyclists on William Street.
Donald R. Laman
Waverly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.