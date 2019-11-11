There are numerous life stories in our archives. There is also much local history. It is on these local stories I would like to focus, featuring one story a month.
With Veterans Day being celebrated today, I thought it appropriate to talk about the Sayre Canteen.
The Canteen was in operation from April 1942 to April 1946. It operated under the supervision of the Red Cross, but gained its funding largely through the support of the Valley community.
The Canteen served approximately 835,000 men and women. Two local residents, Mrs. Harry Fish and later Miss Harriet Grumme, served as directors, coordinating a staff of over 100 volunteers, daily operations and a community eager to assist in this homefront activity. Both women had performed the same duties in WWI.
After watching a long line of soldiers waiting at the YMCA for a shower, Mrs. Fish first began by opening her own home. Within a few weeks, she had received 200 guests and realized a more permanent facility was needed. After fundraisers such as a carnival at her home generated interest and funds, a Canteen committee formed and moved into the LVRR station as its headquarters.
The first thing I came upon while looking through the archives was an autograph book. In this book are many, many names of those served at the Canteen. One unsigned entry reads, “A haven in the wilderness for war-torn dog faces.”
“I’m glad to have had the pleasure of staying in Sayre. Thanks a lot.” John F. Davis RAAF Sydney, Australia 11/07/43
“Many thanks for everything.” PFC Jack Erle 20 Overland St. Boston, Mass. “You girls sure put Sayre on the map. Again, thanks.”
Here are a few other names that are familiar to the Valley:
Sgt. Pete Tymoski, Sgt. Guerino J. Mangialardo
Co. B. 31st I.T.B. Hq. Co. 9th AR
Camp Croft, SC APO 444 20th Div
Camp Campbell, KY
Pvt. Angelo J. Paluzzi, Pvt. Raymond Sklarkowski
Batt E. 2nd C.A. Group XV B.tD AAFTTC
Fort Story, VA Atlantic City, NJ
(Little Creek)
One could spend a long time just reading the names. Come in and see the book. Maybe YOUR loved one was served by the Canteen!
Preparing for the train stop marked the most eventful part of the shift. Places were set for about 40 men and women, each set with a sandwich, a cup, a jar of cream and a napkin. Within easy reach was milk, Pepsi, Coke, fruit and cookies, candy bars and cigarettes. Five minutes before the train was expected, coffee was poured to cool, leaving enough room to warm if needed. The train only stopped for four minutes!
The hard work of Canteen workers was often enlivened by special events and guests. One such happiness came through the donation of a piano. A volunteer fondly remembered one such occasion.
“The uniformed figure sat at the piano, his coffee cup forgotten, his fingers covering the keys lovingly and the room filled with the harmony that poured from the instrument. Completely absorbed, he was unaware of the summons to return to the train until a hand was placed on his shoulder. Then he looked up as in a daze, reluctantly dropped his hands from the keyboard and left the lounge of the USO Valley Canteen”
After the war ended, the committee rallied to keep the Canteen open for soldiers returning home from duty. Of course as returning GIs decreased, so did the need for the Canteen. It officially closed on April 30, 1945.
The Tioga Point Museum is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the year. You are invited to come explore!
