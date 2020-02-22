I hate my dog’s face. It’s not that it’s a bad face. In fact it’s as beautiful a little face as any dog has ever had. Shelties and their Collie cousins are blessed with the most engaging, endearing and loveable countenances of all the dog breeds across the planet. And therein lies the problem.
A man’s home is his castle...or at least, it was, in a simpler time. Master and Commander of all he surveys. That, my friends, is a long-since meaningless phrase, consigned to the dingy dust bins of a nearly forgotten history. I detailed my personal discovery of this truth in this space quite some time ago...the result of having been outnumbered by a wife and daughters by a score of five-to-one for eighteen years before the last of the girls flew the coop. Even my son by a previous marriage was bludgeoned into submission by fighting his war on two fronts....his own unremarried mother at home and the gaggle of new-found siblings he found himself confronted with.
There came a stretch of several years when my severely damaged male ego and macho self-image went through a bit of a Renaissance in the “empty nest” years. I bought power tools as if I intended to actually use them. I hauled huge monstrosities of bushes out of the ground by their roots along the front of the house and shoveled three tons of dirt, one wheel barrow at a time, into the newly opened space after crafting a stone retainer wall with my bare hands. I grunted and strained and glistened with manly sweat in the sunlight. I stood and surveyed my handiwork and saw that it was good. Master and Commander indeed!
I took on the task of transforming a concrete pad that had served as foundation for an enclosed back porch that had been bashed to smithereens through the joint efforts of several accomplices. The transformation was stunning, as row after row of slate tile squares slowly spread across the naked pad. This project was timed to take place in the hottest month in the history of the planet--because macho men fear no heat and humidity. Eighty-nine degrees at 8:00 in the morning, with ninety percent humidity…? HA! I laugh in the face of adversity! I stir a massive tub of bonding mixture, don my oversized extra thick knee pads (I may be macho, but I ain’t no fool) and start slapping tiles onto the layer of goop I’ve slathered in six-or-eight-square foot patches. In the ultimate display of manly self assurance, I merely eyeballed these rows rather than measured them. What could possibly go wrong?
There may come a time, a day in some unimaginably remote future, when I find myself compelled to answer that question for you...but I doubt it.
For now, suffice it to say, I was back!
I had accrued a trio of recliners and a massive flat screen TV with a million or so sports channels...a manly man needs some of life’s comforts to wind down from his manly man labors.
And now we can return to the first paragraph of this column...it was just about four years ago that a decision was made that the Master and Commander needed a dog. This decision was made without my knowledge--not that I’m complaining--and the resultant puppy was placed unceremoniously upon my barrel belly, er….chest, as I dozed in the recliner of the moment. This was not a slavering, fang-filled face of death-dealing wolfkind...this was a plushie toy of whimpering, sniffling uncertainty, soft and yielding as pudding in a furry glove. And she gave my nose a tentative little puppy lick. I awoke and fell fully in love. Master and Commander, my foot! She had me at hello!
It took nearly no time at all for Maizie--for that became her name — to return me to servile pandering from down here at the bottom of the authority chain. In four short years, I have missed the concluding scenes of innumerable TV dramas and sporting events that I waited for weeks to see.
The beauty and innocence of her doggie face is a well of canine cunning that I pretend I’m strong enough to resist--”Just give me two more minutes you stupid dog, and I’ll take you out!”
She makes a pitiful whimper and trots haltingly toward the front door, stopping to toss me a glance over her shoulder, and then coming part of the way back to plead with her dark brown eyes and a tiny, barely audible yip of desperation. Back she goes toward the front door, stopping where her leash is kept and looking hopefully up at it, and then at me again. Of course, I rise, muttering small curses at Maizie (but, really, at myself) as I bundle against the cold and reach for the leash.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.