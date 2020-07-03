While I was doing research for the story of the Wheelock block I came across an article in the Industrial Edition of the Sayre Evening Times from 1926 that told of the beginning of the Foreman and Clark manufacturing company in Sayre. I researched further and the following is the story of Foreman and Clark.
Largest after the Lehigh Valley of the industrial interests centered in Sayre was Foreman and Clark, Inc., national clothing manufacturer and retailer whose plant was located in Sayre after leases were signed January 17, 1924.
The location of the company in Sayre was largely due to the efforts of the local Chamber of Commerce which late in 1923, learning that the company was seeking a site for the establishment of another factory, interested its representatives in the advantages afforded by Sayre and prevailed upon officials of the firm to consider favorably the facilities offered here.
J.W.B. Coleman, in charge of the company’s factories, was the first to visit Sayre in the interests of the firm and while here in 1923 conferred with the officials of the Chamber of Commerce. When he returned to New York City, Daniel Clarey accompanied him and at a further conference with Foreman and Clark argued the advantages of Sayre as a location for their projected factory.
Following his visit, on November 13, 1923, the Chamber of Commerce at a regular meeting adopted a resolution favoring the tendering of a formal invitation to Foreman and Clark, Inc., to locate in Sayre. At the same time a committee was appointed to secure any information the firm might desire and to make further arrangements in connection with the possibility of a favorable decision upon the chamber’s invitation. Members of the committee were Dr. S. W. Moyer, Leon B. Shedden, L.W. Dorsett, Daniel Clarey, Frank Horn, Howard Carl, Bert Heath, I. A. Samuels, Ike Samuels, J. F. Mead, M. F. Mee and P. H. O’Shea.
On December 23, 1923 W.A. Foreman of New York City, president of the company came to Sayre and conferred with the members of the committee and officials of the Chamber of Commerce, and on that same day announced that the projected new plant of the firm would be located in Sayre.
The company secured a lease dating from January 17, 1924, to the Wheelock building at the corner of S. Elmer Avenue and West Lockhart Street. There was also secured at that time a lease on the fourth floor of the post office building directly across the street. Immediately after the first of the year machinery and equipment for manufacturing operations were sent to Sayre and work began February 6, 1924 with eleven girls brought on to learn how to operate the machines.
The business was steadily increased. Employing about one hundred men and women at the start, and paying a high scale of wages, the company gradually increased its employment. In 1926 there were 250 employees on the payroll.
In 1926 the company occupied the three-story Wheelock building, the fourth floor of the post office building and the third floor of the Eighmey building on Desmond Street where a cutting shop was established.
John Boyd was the resident manager of the Sayre plant. Mr. Coleman, in charge of all factories operated by the company was a frequent visitor to Sayre.
Due to the success in Sayre Foreman and Clark began making plans for the erection of its own factory building sites for the plant were investigated and the Ovenshire property on South Elmer Avenue selected. The Athens and Sayre businessmen were charged with raising $18,000 to purchase the property and by July of 1925 they were almost at goal. On August 28, 1926 the site was purchased, and the title turned over to the foreman and Clark Company.
The contract for the construction of the Foreman and Clark Manufacturing Company’s plant was awarded to Great Lakes Construction company of Chicago for the $300,000 facility. Harry C. Child was the architect.
Ground was broken for the new plant on Wednesday morning October 6, 1926. The excavation work was sublet to Van Ness and Shafer of Waverly.
June 3, 1927 employees o the Foreman and Clark Manufacturing Company moved machinery into the new plant of South Elmer Avenue.
J.W.B. Coleman, manufacturing manager for the Foreman and Clark Manufacturing Company and John Boyd announced that cutting would begin in the new factory July 7, 1927. The rest of the employees would move to the new facility Monday July 11. In a short time, all 500 employees of the Sayre company were in the new facility.
On Thursday June 5, 1930, the Foreman and Clark Company went into a period of adjustment and the decision was made to temporarily close the Sayre plant. This put several hundred people out of work.
On December 30, 1931, the plant was still shuttered, and word was received from the office of Foreman and Clark in New York City that there was no change in the Sayre situation.
The Foreman and Clark Manufacturing Company never reopened. The prospect of a future for so many valley residents was lost when the short-lived manufacturing concern closed. The building sat empty until the end of July in 1935 when Belle Knitting took possession of the property.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
