We are now in the neighborhood of 51 shopping weeks until Christmas. This means I am personally about 50 weeks away from Christmas shopping, which in turn means I can drop this façade of pleasantly forgiving the transgressions of other shoppers, drivers... people. Woe betide the poor fool who cuts me off in traffic now, or the wretch who snags the last-of-its-kind robe, shirt, jacket, pair of slippers just as I’m approaching them.
Not more than a week ago I was zipping along a main thoroughfare in the Village of Waverly, barely exceeding the posted speed limit by ten or fifteen MPH, when some unfortunate soul backed into the street without noticing I was bearing down on her. With cat-like reflexes I stood my trusty chariot on its nose inches from disaster, as this lovely young lady’s eyes registered terror and then remorse, followed by profuse gesticulations of apology and mouthing of “I’m so sorry.” On another day, or in another week, I would have been my usual road-raging, abusive, superior self, but nay, on this day I merely smiled politely, waved a happy greeting and went on my way, feeling oh so self-righteous in my benevolence.
If there were a video of my numerous ventures into the multitude of shopping venues in the Twin Tiers (and I think I was in every one of them at least once), there would be a clear record of the fact that not once did I ever backhand some miserable little brat wailing at his parents for a toy he didn’t deserve. Not once did I trip a sweet-faced senior citizen to keep him or her from impeding my progress in my mission to succeed. I was pleasant to a fault in all regards. ‘Twas the season…
But…no more! The strain on my fragile psyche was almost unbearable. I couldn’t begin to count the number times my baser instincts told me to grab a rack of Alfred Dunner’s finest, or UnderArmour, or Columbia…and just heave them as far as I could, let the chips fall where they may. Adidas, Nike, Sketcher…I could easily have turned them all into Air Jordan by flinging them wildly as far across the heads of the massing throngs as my scrawny, cooked-spaghetti arms could manage. Christmas crowds terrify me! But no…I kept my composure, counted to 10,000, and went about my business with a look of bliss pasted on my face, as if I was actually having fun.
Have you ever stood in line in some of the massive department stores during these high holy days, waiting your turn to honor your religion by spending every last penny in your piggy bank? I swear, pregnancies can go full term in some of these lines. By the time you get to a register, the clothing you’re about to load onto your credit card is no longer in style. The cutting edge phone/movie theater/cholesterol counter you’ve picked up for the wrist of a ten year old, is two generations of technology behind the times before your credit card even takes the hit. But you smile and grope unflinchingly for a second card to pick up the slack where the first one topped out.
I know these things because I do these things…or things frighteningly like these things.
But that season has now ended. For the next fifty weeks, be warned…the mask is off! No More Mr Nice Guy!
Having said all that, allow me, please, to share the following with you: it’s a post I wrote two years ago on Facebook, and it is much more in keeping with what I honestly feel about the Christmas season. Unlike much of what I write, I think it actually makes a little sense. I hope you will, too:
“Over the past several Christmas seasons, I have quoted Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Old City Bar,” here on Facebook because I love the story within the song. The most important message is in these lines: “If you want to arrange it,/ this world, you can change it,/ if we could somehow make this Christmas thing last/ by helping a neighbor/ or even a stranger./ And to know who needs help/ you need only just ask.”
Let me say only this: if you can do good for another who is in need, do it. Don’t hesitate. Your action can change a life…and somewhere down the road, your kindness will be paid back in full.”
Thank you one and all, for reading ElderSpew. May 2020 be the fulfillment of your own perfect vision for the future.
