Editor,
On June 18, I read the Towanda Daily Review with a great deal of distress and disgust. A few days later, I read the Sayre Morning Times with the same distress and disgust. My distress was for the Gambrell family. My disgust is that they had to endure this racism in our Valley. I had always felt that racism in our Valley was non-existent, or at worst, very minimal.
I guess I was naive. I sure was wrong.
I am nearly 73 years old and a white male. I grew up playing with African-American kids, my grandparents living next door to a Black family on Cayuta Ave. in Waverly. I was not frightened by them. I did not think I was better than them. They did not think they were better than me. To this day, I still feel the same way about African-Americans. After all, they put their jeans on the same way I do — one leg at a time. And they bleed the same red blood as I do. One of those kids I played with as a youngster now works at our local Walmart.
I am also friendly with some of the other African-Americans in the Valley. One of those persons of color goes to basketball games at Athens and also works for a business in East Smithfield part-time as well as holding down a full-time job. Another African-American, who goes to most football and basketball games, played for Athens many years ago, and is now retired. I am friendly with both of these gentlemen.
Then we come to the Gambrell family. A few years ago, Jarred played on the Athens boys basketball squad as well as being a track and field state champ. He was a very good athlete on the court. I don’t remember if he played football. His sister Breana was a star basketball player at Athens and was a state champ in track and field. Younger sister Ariana was also a star basketball player at Athens before turning to other sports. Then their dad, Ben Gambrell, coached basketball at Athens, then varsity basketball as head coach at Sayre. I believe he still coaches track and field. I have never spoken to any member of this family and had them ignore me. So this family is a great asset to our Valley, and not just because of their athletic abilities.
Other Black people that have been assets include the Jacksons; Cheeks; Hammonds; Clarks; Magruders; Mitchells; Drummonds; Stedges; Blakes; and Hudsons. I’m sure there are other Black families in the Valley that I have either forgotten their names or never knew them. Any of these families I have listed, and probably some I have not named, I would rather live next to in preference to some of the White families I’ve known.
So to the Gambrells and any other Black families in our Valley who have experienced racism while here, I can only apologize to you all.
P.S. When I look at you folks, I do not see color.
Howard Sinsabaugh
Waverly
