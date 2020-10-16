Editor,
When Donald Trump took over as President in 2017, our country was a mess. Within the first three years, he took a severely damaged economy and turned it completely around. By December of 2019, we had the best economy ever, not to mention the strongest military in the world.
President Trump was in no way responsible for the shutting down of a strong economy because of a pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China. Instead of helping President Trump and his administration to properly re-open the economy, the Democrats and the left have really shown their true colors by doing everything in their power to prevent this from happening.
And, it appears that their only interest is to get rid of President Trump in order to gain full control even if it means sinking our country.
Walt Steciw
Elmira
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.