I put the title of today’s column in quotation marks because it’s a statement I’ve heard during my lifetime more times than I can count. And that’s the least derogatory of the dozens of vicious, ego-crushing comments I’ve been subjected to since I first strode forth on wobbly, chubby little toddler legs that controlled me more than I controlled them.
Drunken sailor, milk maid, waddling duck, like a man falling off a barstool, like a man splashing upstream in hip waders, first day with your new feet, eh.
So many clever one-liners, so much high hilarity, so many mocking impersonations. A lesser man would have crumbled under the weight of so many decades of abuse. I, on the other hand, turned this genetic quirk into one of my proudest assets. So proud, in fact, that I generously passed it along to my son and my youngest daughter, as well as my son’s son. How could I not? My own dear father gifted the same malformed knees and feet to me; who am I to horde such unique ambulatory equipment as I was saddled with?
Here’s the deal: most people--the lucky ones — can cast their gaze down the length of their body all the way to the ground, and see everything lined up perfectly and facing forward. Not so the Davis’s, at least not my line. I never met my Grandfather Davis. He died in 1923, and I showed up 24 years later, so I can’t attest to the shape or the direction of his knees or feet, or how they carried him forward.
I do, however, remember dad’s knees--they were off center by about a quarter of a turn. His feet, for their part, couldn’t have pointed straight ahead if his life depended on it. You could have clamped them with a pipe wrench and tried ratcheting them into position, but he would have simply fallen forward and re-broken his thrice crunched nose. This is what he bequeathed me at my birth.
I came to accept my oddly placed patellas and my feet that spread to the sides like rabbit ear antennas trying to gain better TV reception. They provided me with a wider base for my sense of balance. Unfortunately for me, my center of gravity was somewhere between my chin and my forehead, so knocking me off balance didn’t require much more than a gentle breeze...not a great situation in any one of several sports, especially contact-oriented sports. I was generally okay in the heat of battle over a Checkers board. Beyond that, I spent a lot of time scrambling to my feet and splashing back to the huddle, or the batter’s box, or my own side of the volleyball net.
Oddly enough, my career as a high school hurdler on the track team, seems to have been enhanced, as I never broke stride or tripped over a hurdle. My everlasting shame and embarrassment was in revealing my sideways kneecaps to my opponents at the starting line. Reactions ranged from a raised eyebrow to doubled-over guffaws as the sculpted-in-marble opposition pranced and preened before their starting blocks. I quietly sank to the cinder track as my pipe-cleaner legs with the misshapen lumpy biscuits that passed for knees,collapsed into my coiled-spring starting position. Silently, uncharitably, my hurdler’s heart sang each time one of those mocking statues tripped over a hurdle and skidded up the cinder track. Thinking back to those days now, my mind whispers to me, “How shameful!” and I whisper back, “Yeah, it should have happened more often.”
Marching in the Air Force was always a challenge. The guys on either side of me had to manage to look straight ahead and at the same time, from the bottom of their eyes, keep a constant vigil for my flared out feet encroaching on their territory with each step. My Drill Instructor believed every day that I was mocking his closed-rank inspection, because my brogans were pointing almost in opposite directions. Couldn’t help it. “I was made this way, Sir, “ was not an acceptable answer.
But that was years ago. Now, here in my golden years, I no longer care too much. These scrawny old shanks with their misaligned parts have carried me this far. I’m pretty sure they’ll get me to the finish line.
That thought leads directly to another, somewhat problematic concern. When the time comes, when I’ve reached that finish line, and my like-footed children and their kids are standing there with their feet splayed out to the side, will my own feet be peeking out through specially cut holes on either side of the casket, so I can be comfortable for eternity? When they walk back to their cars lost in thought, will they splash upstream in hip waders? I hope so.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
