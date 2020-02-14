Editor,
Another deer hunting season has come to a close here in Bradford County and hunters can be thankful that we don’t yet have to deal with Chronic Wasting Disease in our Northern Tier herd.
We are, however, affected by transport bans on both sides of the border. Both Pennsylvania and New York states have import bans on “high-risk parts” that affect our ability to bring our harvest home, no matter what side of the border we live on.
Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, was seemingly eliminated in New York in 2005 after an outbreak in Oneida County, but Pennsylvania continues to fight the disease in portions of almost two dozen counties downstate. Bradford County hunters may think “out of sight, out of mind,” but that’s not entirely true (as evidenced by the transport ban we all face) and it’s in our best interests to learn all we can about the disease.
Pennsylvania Game Commission CWD Communications Specialist Courtney Colley will be presenting an informational session on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Towanda Gun Club to give the public a comprehensive look at CWD in the state, including information regarding the PGC’s upcoming CWD response plan. The plan is now open for public comment and officials are looking for input on the details of the plan.
Information about CWD is important for all Pennsylvania hunters, regardless of where you live or hunt. While we don’t have CWD in the Northern Tier, we are already part of the ripple effect of its regulations. CWD’s effects go well beyond the deer herd. Hunting is a $1.6 billion industry in Pennsylvania and it is hunters who fund the large majority of conservation programs in the state. It is critical that we understand the threats we face.
In addition to the presentation, Colley will take questions regarding CWD. The evening is free and open to the public. I would encourage not only hunters to attend, but anyone who values our natural resources and Pennsylvania’s outdoor heritage.
Paula Piatt
Sayre
