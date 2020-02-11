Happy to see cat back home
1. I want to say thank you to all those involved in returning the family cat to the Allen family. I think it was wonderful that people pulled together no matter where they were from to help find this family’s beloved pet. I looked at all the stray cats around my neighborhood and none of them matched the description. Thank you for putting out the information and thank you for returning him to his home, where he belongs.
2. I was so glad to see Bunny the cat was found and returned. I would have felt the same way if it happened to my cat. Thanks for putting the “found” information in the paper for all of us who wondered if he got home OK.
Citizens need to set example for politicians
All of us have friends we enjoy and respect, some of them are Democrats, some are Republicans. We share job sites, schools, churches and hospitals. We run the charities, the sports and the community organizations. If our nation is going to survive, then we the people must show the politicians how it’s done.
Praise for Sen. Mitt Romney
My hat is off to Mitt Romney. I admire the man for standing for his own convictions, using his own mind and not following blindly like a bunch of sheep the way the rest of them did. Kudos to Mitt Romney.
Trump should lay off Romney
Mr. Trump is the “World’s Champion Pinocchio,” I don’t want to hear of him or his cohorts going after Senator Romney.
Question on “state of emergency” during storm
If the Valley declares a “state of emergency” for the snow, then why don’t they ticket or tow the cars that are left on the street that aren’t supposed to be there.
Trump honors “biggest bully”
What could be more flamboyantly ironic than our national anti-bullying champion Melania Trump placing the Presidential Medal of Freedom around the neck of the biggest bully and hate creature of all time Rush Limbaugh?
