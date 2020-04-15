Cuomo no “pro-life hero”
The New York Daily News claimed last week sometime that Gov. Cuomo is a pro-life hero. I would like to ask the governor how many babies they killed (in New York) this month.
Stop hoarding supplies
I’ve seen you hoarders, you go in and get all you can — and then you send your kid in and he gets all he can of the same thing. You hoarders know who you are.
Traffic light needed at busy intersection
I was wondering if at Keystone and Lockhart Street if there can be a light put out for the left-hand turn going up Keystone Avenue. It’s really bad there. You’ve got to sit there and wait a couple lights before you can get turned on left. It would be nice to have a traffic light there.
Biden gets a pass
The media has given a pass to Joe Biden.
Trump didn’t call virus a hoax
Caller 1: President Trump did not refer to the virus a hoax. During his Feb. 28 campaign rally in South Carolina, he likened the Democrats’ criticism of his administration’s response to the virus outbreak to their efforts to impeach him, saying “this is their new hoax.”
Caller 2: For all those people who rely on Facebook as their facts, I find it quite funny that the comments (last week) in Soundoff about President Trump’s so-called “hoax” well according to Snopes, despite creating some confusion with his remarks, President Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax. That’s right from Snopes, so print it if you want but you won’t.
Coronavirus shouldn’t be about politics
To the person about Trump’s “hoax” comments, please take this coronavirus seriously. It is not a political issue and we should put politics aside. Lets pray for a recovery for everybody regardless of what political party you belong to.
Thanks to Times’ carriers
Morning Times’ carriers, thank you for the great job you are doing during this hard time we are going through.
Someone’s not socially distancing
I just wanted to say, I was in the store (recently) and I had to get milk, bread and eggs, this woman came in behind me on the phone — not six feet away — telling whoever was on the phone “I’m supposed to be in quarantine.” I turned around and told her to get the hell out or I was calling the police. Can you believe this? With all the warnings and stuff, somebody out there in Waverly is running around when she should be in quarantine.
To contact Soundoff, you can call 570-888-4562 and leave your statement on the voicemail or email soundoff@morning-times.com.
