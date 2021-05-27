Are you looking for advice on various topics? Are you looking for a unique, refreshing take on handling certain situations? Are you unsure about any of this but still intrigued?
Welcome to Pearl’s Pit Stop, a literary pit stop much like the roadside places speckled throughout our great country. Instead of being stocked with useful items like gas, water, and snacks or the useless ones like Terminator sunglasses and a cow Keychain that relieves itself when you squeeze it, Pearl’s Pit Stop is packed with useful advice on everyday issues and circumstances that affect our lives, presented with a smidge of humor and a way out-of-the-box viewpoint.
While I can’t promise defecating livestock souvenirs, I can promise a bit of advice that might not help in your everyday life, but still feels good to have.
These “Pearls of Wisdom,” may not be the most perfect, the most shiny, or sported by Jackie Kennedy. Instead, think clam being dragged behind a pickup and a rough pebble falls out. Not the first one you would string on a necklace but would still do the trick with a cute pair of heels.
Join me at the Pit Stop! Bring your questions, a sense of humor and please-make sure you fill up!
Editor’s Note: Pearl’s Pit Stop will run every other Thursday on the Morning Times’ opinion page. Send your questions to pearlspitstop@gmail.com.
