Before I get started, let me just say this: truth in advertising means absolutely nothing sometimes. Kael has been an indoor cat for every day of his 14 years of life, so I have become quite familiar with the degree of effectiveness of a wide variety of cat litter brands. The many recipes of Fresh Step have always done an outstanding job of minimizing the offensiveness of his--and before his brother’s passing, their — depository habits.
I’m a sucker for packaging. Bright colors and bold proclamations on a product of any kind always catch my attention. So, when Fresh Step packaged 25 pounds of grit in a box with “99.9% Dust Free” emblazoned across the front, I went for it. I couldn’t wait to get home and sift the treasures from the old fella’s safe-keeping container (which tells you something about how shallow is my entertainment requirement.)
Well...let me tell you this: I opened that box with great gusto, hoisted it over the target and began pouring this dust-free waste cover into place. To an outside observer, I’m sure I disappeared like a man in a desert sandstorm. They should have left the word “Free” off of the box! When the dust settled several minutes later, the entire room and all its contents looked like we were downwind of a massive volcanic eruption. Pompeii was buried under less ash than I was. And of course, as my vision cleared, there staring at me from inside the litter box was the aforementioned feline straining for all he was worth to christen the fresh litter.
I just thought you’d want to know…
Now then…
We’re having a new bathroom installed. In fact, by the time you read this, I’m sure it too will have been christened. But that’s probably too much information.
We had a guy completely re-do the same room when we moved into El Rancho Davis 24 years ago. I say “completely,” but I don’t really mean that...he actually left a lot of detail work undone. Details like hooking the bath/shower drain pipe up to the already-there plumbing to carry the water to the septic system. Without our knowledge, 24 years of water, soap, body filth and hair emptied for the most part into the soil under the concrete pad the house sets on. I’m sure that a percentage of the water made it into the pipe by pure chance, but it seems like that might have been something a guy would notice at the outset before moving on to the next step.
I must say, being of absolutely no ability whatsoever when it comes to this kind of work, I stand in awe of this crew. Twelve years ago, I took it upon myself to lay a new tile floor in the bathroom. It looked easy and I was feeling unjustifiably confident in myself. It’s a smallish room with very few spots needing anything other than straight lines. “I’ve got this,” says I to myself.
Within minutes I had myself glued to the concrete pad just out of reach of the first box of tiles, which sat there taunting me as I tried to unbuckle my belt and slide myself out of my stuck-to-the-floor Wranglers without putting a hand or a butt on the contact bond surrounding me. This is a family-oriented publication, so you don’t need to know the details. Suffice it to say I have scars you can’t even imagine.
In the time it has taken me to regale you with my own misadventures, these guys have laid the new floor in its entirety, and I’ve seen all three of them walking back and forth past me, so I know they’re all accounted for. There will be no surprise bodies to step over on the way to the new shower. Speaking of which, I actually watched them as they removed two and a half decades of hair and assorted muck from under the house and connected the plumbing properly. These guys are good!
Before the day is done, I wouldn’t be surprised if the brand spanking new sink/vanity, and lovely new elevated potty are in place. The walk-in shower is already completed, looking like a million bucks. I almost hesitate to consider using any of this new room..maybe just stand and admire how pristine it is.
I’m thinking maybe the linen closet should be converted into a combination wet bar/TV lounge. It may be worth my time to see if I can find a recliner commode with a beverage holder attached.
I’ll keep you posted.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
