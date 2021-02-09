McLinko and Salsman
Once again, Bradford Commissioner Doug McLinko showed another example of poor judgment when he endorsed and hosted a fundraiser for Chad Salsman when he was in a competitive Republican Primary race for District Attorney. Commissioner McLinko either turned a blind eye to Salsman’s history of unethical behavior or didn’t do his due diligence before endorsing him for DA. I urge everyone to call Commissioner McLinko and ask him why Salsman left his employment with the Bradford County Public Defender’s Office and then ask him why he chose to endorse Salsman for a position that requires the utmost ethical behavior.
Focused on wrong things
I saw on the news last night that Pennsylvania is one of only a couple of states where COVID is not on the decline. Our state legislators are more focused on hamstringing our governor than on working to make us safe from this deadly virus.
Masks should be required
in bars and restaurants
When is the green phase protocol going to be changed to require patrons in bars and restaurants to wear face masks while dining in? I realize at this time they are not required to do so, but we would get over this virus an awful lot quicker if they were required to do so. I realize it is tough to do, but I have seen people walk with a cast on their leg, and I have seen people sign their name with their fingers in a splint or a cast on their hand. It is difficult to do, but they do it. This can be done and needs to be done if we are going to get over this virus. Why don’t the governor’s get off their you-know-whats and change the protocols to make patrons in bars and restaurants to wear masks while dining in. If they cannot wear masks, that’s just too bad. They need to order take-out or delivery.
Question for Democrats
Yea, how’s the Democrats like the gas prices now?
Kudos to Sayre workers
I would like to commend the snow plow truck drivers in Sayre. What a nice job they did even though they had dozens of cars that remained on the street and they had to zip around (them). Fantastic job. Thank you Sayre.
Game Commission working
for wrong people
Pennsylvania’s Board of Game Commissioners continues to do what they have been doing for many years and that’s try to wipe out the deer herd to satisfy the insurance industry. Now they want to change the rules to allow additional tags for doe license hunters. They also want to go to concurrent buck and doe seasons, which of course will increase the kill, and they also want to go to Sunday hunting. So it’s just an effort to wipe out the deer herd and those of us that hunt are very upset that they are making less and less opportunities for us because they are trying to wipe out the herd to make the insurance companies happy. It’s disgusting. Our game commissioners should be looking out for the hunter and not for the Pennsylvania insurance industry. I think there should be some changes made to accommodate hunters.
Clean up your dog’s mess
I wish the people that have (a dog) on Pine Street in Waverly would clean up after their dog like the rest of us do.
Salsman should take leave or resign
Chad Salsman must take either an unpaid or paid leave of absence until he is either convicted or acquitted of the charges. He should not be sitting in the district attorney’s office acting as if nothing has happened. These are horrendous charges. He must either resign or take a long leave of absence — and he should not stand for re-election.
Cashing that check?
I expect that the people that are complaining about Biden’s economic plan won’t be accepting the $1,400 stimulus check. We have to remember that the reason we are in the mess that we’re in is Trump and not admitting that the pandemic was as severe as it was.
Questions for Americans
Here are four questions every, single American should be asking. 1. Why is every, single Republican voting against stimulus checks? 2. Why is every, single Republican voting against aid for small businesses? 3. Why is every, single Republican voting against protections for renters and homeowners? 4. If you’re not concerned, why?
Thank you for recent reporting
Thank you to Morning Times Managing Editor Pat McDonald for his reporting on Chad Salsman. It’s a job well done by Mr. McDonald and his staff at the Morning Times.
Praising local teachers
I’d like to thank our local Bradford County teachers and the surrounding counties for recognizing that our children need to be in school learning, not virtual learning, they need to be in school. And for being willing to go into the classroom and work under safe conditions with our students. It’s just admirable because you’re seeing what’s happening with other teachers and the unions around the country that are refusing to go to work. They are willing to go to (stores) and the doctors, but they won’t teach in the classroom and I think that’s terrible. I want to thank our teachers for having the good sense and the responsibility to teach our children in the classroom and going in there and doing the job. Thank you teachers.
