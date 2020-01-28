Not a fan of Mitch McConnell
If the United States has someone who historians will look back on as the gravedigger of American democracy, it is Mitch McConnell.
What’s the cost per student in Valley area?
In the January 23 edition of the Morning Times, an article on the budget in New York state reveals school district costs per student in New York state range from a low of $13,000 per student to a high of nearly $36,000 per student. Question for one of the reporters, what is the cost per student in the school districts in the Morning Times’ coverage area? Is this something you can find out and report?
Editor’s Note: We will be looking into this and will report back in a future edition of the Morning Times.
Question on cigarette stats
The front page of Saturday’s states that more than half of the youth between the ages of 12 to 17 smoke menthol cigarettes. I would like to see that verified as I find that hard to believe.
Editor’s Note: That statistic is based on the children between the ages of 12 and 17 who are smokers. Out of the children who identified as smokers, more than half say they smoke menthol cigarettes. The story you referenced should have made that more clear.
To contact Soundoff, you can call 570-888-4562 and leave your statement on the voicemail or email soundoff@morning-times.com.
