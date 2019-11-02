It mattered not a whit whether you were drafted or signed up voluntarily, hoping by doing so you might pull the odds of an easier path in the military into your favor. It mattered little which branch of service you entered. If you had a measureable IQ you knew you were headed for weeks of a particular kind of hell that you had never imagined just a handful of years earlier, when your biggest problem was learning first year Algebra. Fact is, if either of my Algebra teachers had been honest, I’d still be there, trying to figure out what the devil solving for “x” or “y” meant. They just didn’t want to have to deal with my abysmal grasp of anything mathematical for another minute. I don’t blame them. It was horrifying for me, too.
It was late in the Spring of 1966, and as I had done for most of my young life, I listened to the advice of my eldest brother, himself an Army Veteran, as was my third brother. I enlisted in The Great Aerospace Team, as the Air Force liked to call itself at the time. The Air Force as a separate branch of the military and I had both been born in 1947. In fact I was several months older. Seniority meant nothing as it turned out.
On June 21st, as summer was drawing its first warm breath, I boarded a commercial flight out of Scranton with a handful of other teenaged, wide-eyed boys going off to become men. An omen of bad things to come cropped up almost immediately, much to my embarrassment—I drew a flurry of attention from attendants and passengers by suffering a sudden eruption of blood from both nostrils! It’s hard to look really macho and studly when you’re frantically grabbing every scrap of tissue or loose cloth and stuffing them up your nose. The next great American military hero can’t even climb into the sky without gushing from his hawk-like beak. Mortification, Lloyd is thy name!
A couple of stops---Newark and Atlanta—to pick up some other green kids anxious to do their bit for the war effort — and we were off for Texas…destination San Antonio. I managed to staunch the flow of my life force somewhere between New Jersey and Georgia, eventually becoming just another passenger instead of the 128 pound dweeb bleeding out in seat 71.
The welcome wagon upon arrival was spectacularly rude…I’m sure the guy was still P-O’ed at being passed over for a job as a WalMart greeter, and he was determined to take his frustrations out on the new meat showing up on his turf with all manner of long hair and brightly colored civilian attire. Not to mention, not a lick of military comportment. “Hi Sarge, “was quickly filed away as not the right thing to say to this personification of mindless rage and hatred. That poor kid probably still suffers from the tongue lashing his friendly greeting earned him.
We had arrived at some ungodly hour of the morning and were allowed to sleep on the bunks assigned to us in our two-story open-bay barracks for several hours before our personal demon and his evil familiar roused us with sound and fury unlike anything short of wildfire. I was astounded to see that our T-I (Training Instructor) was barely tall enough to qualify for military service – and I hated that he wasn’t a DI (Drill Instructor). “Training instructor” sounded so weeny, and T-I was positively insipid. And the sawed off little fireplug had a speech impediment that we all thought at first he was putting on just to amuse us. So we laughed. I was so grateful I wasn’t the poor sap that was closest to him when he launched himself like a mad dog against his victim, spitting and slobbering profanities and life-threatening injuries if the “rainbow”, as recruits in civvies were called, didn’t tell Tiny Slobber Guy With Speech Impediment why he was laughing. We managed to live through the first day of this assault on our senses.
Morning of day two arrived at about 4:30, and the Dynamic Duo burst upon our slumber and formed us up in ranks out front in the dark to march after a fashion to the chow hall. A couple of the 64 of us had figured out how to march without hurting the heels of the guy in front of us, so they became road guards and were issued flashlights and arm bands. Lucky Dogs. I was just another rainbow bumbling along about two thirds of the way toward the rear of my column in the formation, but I had mastered the old left-right-left right cadence pretty quickly. My star was on the rise! How soon we fall!
Breakfast was swallowed whole and we marched back to the barracks, where Tiny Angry Man assembled us in formation to bellow obscenities and our itinerary for the morning. Without warning a massive wave of gut-rolling nausea rumbled through me, and I knew in my heart I’d never be able to fight it off. I tried so hard! There was no way I could win…I broke ranks and bolted for the barracks entrance, getting as far as the very threshold before breakfast made a surprise re-appearance. Thoroughly drained, exhausted, and humiliated, I slunk back to my spot in ranks, baffled that the demon and his familiar hadn’t tackled me and beat me to a pulp.
Minutes later, we were dismissed to quarters to wait for the march to the barber shop and issuing of uniforms, which meant that I, before that took place, had to report to the T-I in his office and ‘fess up about my upchuck. That didn’t go well, and just like that I was someone who had been taken note of.
Air Force Basic in the summer of ’66 was only four weeks long, and consisted mostly of marching, saluting everything you saw, and enduring verbal abuse that somehow drew us all together into a single, single-minded unit.
I was assigned the task of being Latrine Queen---it fell to me to scrub commodes until they shone every day, twice a day. I was really good at that. You could have eaten off of my commodes, although God knows why you would want to. The Shower King was a dismal failure. He had obviously been raised in the gentility of the aristocratic southland, and had never soiled so much as a perfectly trimmed fingernail. We had another guy whose job it was to clean each of the many sinks in the communal latrine. He, like I, had been raised in a family with chores as an expected part of daily life. He also bled like he’d been shot every day without fail when he shaved. Slobbering Impediment Man hated bleeders…his vicious irrational assaults on this poor kid’s paper thin skin was part of every day. Only on the first day did the Sink Shiner apply a dot of toilet paper to the wound next to his left ear. Within seconds, he found out that toilet paper was not part of an Air Force uniform.
Every Basic Training Flight (that’s what the Air Force calls what other branches call Company) has one hapless, untrainable dimbulb who just won’t learn. On a much less drastic scale, if you’ve ever watched the movie Full Metal Jacket, you’ll recognize ours.
I will continue my tale next week, and I’ll introduce you to Airman Basic Dimbulb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.