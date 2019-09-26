Scrapbook clipping most probably from the Athens Gazette
An Adjourned meeting of the borough council was held Saturday evening to close up the business of the year. All of the members of the board were present excepting Keefe and Harris, the former being absent from town on a trip through the south and Cuba, the latter was also absent from town, being in New York City on business. On account of the absence of President Keefe, Councilman M. W. Nevins was chosen president pro tem on a motion of Councilman Stevens. There being no minutes to read on account of the meeting being an adjourned one, the bills of the current month were read, and a motion was made that orders be drawn for their respective amounts.
A communication of some length from the Board of Health had been received but as the hour was getting late it was not read. A motion was made, seconded and adopted that an order for $75 be drawn in favor of the Board of Health to be used in defraying the expenses of that body.
A long list of names was furnished to the board by Tax Collector Bressler for exoneration from paying their taxes. Some of the persons named on the list have not resided in Athens for several years but they are assessed every year as though they were still residents of the borough. It is alleged that negligence on the part of the assessors in not revising their lists each year is the cause of this annoyance to the collector and the council. There are a number of persons on the list who wish to be exonerated from paying taxes on dogs, some claiming the animals were dead, while others said, “no dog.” In most of these instances the exonerations were not allowed as some of the councilmen claimed to know personally that there were dogs in several of the places where it was alleged there was “no dog.” After the list had been gone over carefully a motion was made that the exonerations be allowed as furnished by the tax collector with the exception of those rejected by the council. The motion was carried.
Councilman Clark reported that where the road crosses the sidewalk just short of the gates at the Lehigh crossing on North Main street, it is very muddy on warm days and he thought that steps should be taken to remedy the trouble if possible. A motion was made and adopted that the street commissioner be instructed to put a load or two of ashes there without delay.
No further business appearing a motion was made to adjourn until Monday, March 2, at 11:50 a.m.
Several members of the old board met at the time adjourned to Monday, but as there was not a quorum no meeting was held.
Burgess Kinney was present, and the new council was called to order and organized, the new members, B. F. Gregory and Harry Dettra, being sworn in. George H. Richards one of the new members from the Fourth Ward, was not present to take the oath of office. M. W. Nevins was elected president of the board and C. W. Tidd was reelected secretary. S. F. Robinson was elected borough treasurer and is requested to give bonds in the sum of $5,000. J. Mulligan was the only applicant for the office of chief
of police and was reelected and M. J. O’Brien being the only applicant for night police was reelected. Charles E. Mills was reelected borough attorney and was requested to give bonds in the sum of $2,000.
On a motion it was decided that the board shall meet at 8:00 o’clock from April 1 until October 1 and at 7:30 o’clock from October 1 until April 1.
Tax collector Bressler met with the board and secured exonerations to the extent of $8.10 on those turned down Saturday night by the old board as questionable. There being no further business adjournment was taken at 8 o’clock Monday evening.
A few minutes before 8 o’clock the board was called to order by President Nevins. All the members were present excepting Maurice and Richards. After the reading of the minutes of the meetings in February the appointing of special police was taken up and resulted as follows: First Ward, A. Groat; Second Ward, H. B. Bressler; Third Ward, Allen Corby; Fourth Ward, R. E. Crayton.
There were no bills and the next item of business to fill the vacancy made by councilman Harris on the special committee having the mater of the new light ordinance in hand.
The president then appointed the following committees:
Finance, Maurice Nevins, Gregory, Stevens; streets Stevens, Maurice, Clark, Gregory; water. Dettra. Richards, Sutton, Gregory; lights, Clark, Stevens, Maurice, Nevins; buildings, Gregory, Dettra, Sutton, Richards; fire and safety, Richards, Clark, Dettra, Sutton; sewers, Sutton, Richards, Maurice and Nevins.
It was decided to have the finance committee meet Monday, March 16, and the council to adjourn until March 23.
No other business appearing adjournment was taken.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society; He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
