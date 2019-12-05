Editor,

About the “cartoon” in your paper about people determining the DNA of an unborn child to see if it is worthy of birth, the woman saying she is worried has every right to worry. But she has no right to be surprised.

Ever since the liberals in our government, beginning with the Supreme Court in Roe vs. Wade, accepted abortion with virtually unlimited restrictions (even allowing third term abortion when the unborn is 8 1/2 months still in the womb), we have seen virtually no respect for the unborn.

Determining an unborn’s DNA in order to allow a party to “destroy” it if not pleased with the results, is merely an extension of such non-respect. And how much longer will it be before the liberals begin with the elderly.

Be afraid, be very afraid.

Larry Fraley,

Jupiter, Florida

