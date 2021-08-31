Editor,
I am writing in response to your headline article in the August 26 paper about the rally against vaccine mandates. In the article Sam Bennett, who was organizing the rally, related “standing on the side of medical choice and medical freedom.” I certainly support that stance in almost all cases. Most medical care requires informed consent which supports those precepts. However, I would like to remind Mr. Bennett that we are in the midst of a pandemic which has killed over 630,000 people and caused lasting damage to many more.
It is clear that the Delta variant is more contagious and virulent than the original COVID variant and is currently overwhelming hospitals and ICUs, particularly in low vaccinated areas. Ninety percent or more of deaths and ICU occupants are unvaccinated people. Furthermore, Bradford county had the second highest transmission rate previously and cases are once again increasing.
We are not only individuals with individual rights but also members of families and communities. In 1905 the Supreme Court decided that Massachusetts had the power to fine a citizen for not getting a vaccine for smallpox, and in 1922 the court decided that the San Antonio public and private schools had the right to require vaccination for smallpox. In those cases, there was a question of balancing public health with the rights of the individual for “medical choice and medical freedom.”
It was very clear that vaccination was protective for both not acquiring and spreading smallpox then, and COVID now. That means that someone who is unvaccinated increases the risk for coworkers, people in shared closed spaces such as airplanes and restaurants as well as their own families, who will also go out into the community after being with them.
Again, I certainly agree that medical choice and freedom is extremely important. And, I don’t want anyone to feel in danger for expressing an opinion contrary to mine as Mr. Bennett felt he might. However, the health of our community, our economy, utilization of medical resources, and keeping schools open while protecting our children requires containing this pandemic.
So, especially given that the FDA has fully vetted the Pfizer vaccine, I would ask Mr. Bennett if you don’t want to get vaccinated, and you don’t want to be prohibited from community life than what is your solution for containing the pandemic. How will you take personal responsibility for keeping the community safe? Maybe you will get tested frequently. Maybe you will wear a mask and social distance. Your choices affect all of us.
I would also like to make two requests. First to Mr. Bennett, please do not equate a public health initiative such as a vaccine mandate with the persecution of the Jews under the Nazis. I lost multiple relatives in the Holocaust and that comparison demeans the meaning of those events. Secondly, I would suggest to the Morning Times if you basically advertise an event where the purpose is to bring together as many unvaccinated people as possible into the Valley, which has the capacity to be a super spreader event at the local level, that you include some information about risks involved in attending such an event.
Albert Lichtenstein
Athens Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.