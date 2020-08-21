The following information is from a volume of the Athens Gazette microfilmed at the Sayre Public Library.
Coleman Memorial Hall in Sayre was packed Wednesday evening May 3, 1911 with those gathered to witness the annual exhibition of the gymnasium classes and it proved to be an excellent one. The standard was generally high with all members and among the few at or near the top great efficiency was displayed.
The more proficient gymnast was Manly Johnson who won the three first prizes in the senior events, showing the best form and the most varied ability on the parallel bars, the horse and in tumbling. Edward Ritz was awarded second prize on horse but second place was so close that the judges were obliged to call back a number of the contestants for repeated acts before they were able to decide.
The parallel bar work was exceptionally good, and George Carpenter was given second place after those standing at the head had been called back for several additional routines.
The junior tumbling class was amusing, and the first prize stood between the largest and the smallest boy on the floor. Walter Martin who lead the class and George Greeney, who was the last on the string showed greatest proficiency. Greeney was so small that he had the crowd with him, and before first place could be decided he and Marin were put through a series of additional stunts. Martin, however, was able to go through some difficult feats that the smaller boy could not do and so he was given first and Greeney the second prize.
Some of the boys who stood near the head of the list, had been taking the work for only three months or less and with more training and practice would make the high-class gymnasts.
The various drills were well executed, being designed to bring into play every muscle of the body. They were exceptionally valuable, and their usefulness was demonstrated at the event.
The clown act which proved very amusing was put on by Edwin Smith, assistant physical director at the Rochester Y.M.C. A. and Charles J. Bott, the Coleman physical director.
The pyramid work by both the juniors and seniors was exceptionally good and pulled off in perfect form. The hog pile was amusing and surprising.
The exhibition ended with the brother acts in which Messer’s. Smith, Bott, Johnson, Carpenter and some of the smaller boys took part.
In 1910 there were 183 members in the gymnasium and it was hoped that the number would be increased in 1911 as many more could be accommodated and the memberships actually paid only about three fifths of the cost of running the department.
The regular gymnasium classes ceased in May for the season, although the gymnasium would remain open and in two weeks time the outdoor activities were to commence.
I searched the names of the young men who were listed in the story and here is what I could find out about them.
Manly Johnson was he son of William and Mattie Johnson. William was a conductor on the Lehigh Valley Railroad. The family lived on Elmer Avenue in Sayre. Manly was born in 1894 and had one sister Lena and two brothers Henry and Harold.
George Carpenter was the son of William and Alice Carpenter. William was a cabinet maker at a planning mill. The family lived on Lockhart Street and George who was born in 1891 had brothers Lloyd H., Charles E., Raymond L., and sisters Helen, Frances, Catherine, Winifred, and Lucille.
Walter Martin was the son of James and Anna Martin, James was an engineer on the Lehigh. The family lived on Elmer Ave, Walter who was born in 1895 had six siblings, Henry, Florence, George, Nettie, Margaret and Helen.
George Greeney was the son of Irish immigrants James and Katherine Manning Greeney. James came to the U. S. in 1865 and Katherine came in 1871. James was an engineer on the Lehigh. The family lived on South Wilbur Avenue. George who was born in 1899 had five siblings, William, Loretta, James A. Jr., Florence, and Gertrude.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
