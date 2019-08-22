New Blocks, Pushing Citizens, Prosperous Industries—Prospects for the coming season—The pumping Station etc.
While passing through the streets of the Borough of Sayre, it was evident in 1894 that everything was booming in that wide-awake town, which had within twenty short years, been converted from a farm to a thickly populated district. Its growth was truly wonderful. The merchants were busy, in every direction delivering goods and waiting upon the rush of customers. There were improvements on every hand and among those prominent were Follett’s new block (today the home of New Kam Bo Chinese Restaurant), the foundation nearly completed. Mr. Grant Follett was a grocer and considered a prominent young man, of energy and push, and had a splendid location for his new business venture. The Fatzinger block was also nearly completed, and ready for business. (Mrs. Sarah Fatzinger purchased two lots north of the Sayre House and built a store block on of them. The Sayre House was north of Eighmey Hall so Mrs. Fatzinger’s block was between Rock and Dock’ s and Lockhart street. I am guessing looking at old photographs that the Fatzinger block was where Journey Fitness is located today at 114, Desmond street. A new store on Lockhart street was well under way, and further on Lockhart street one of Sayre’s most enterprising citizens Lewis Eighmey, was excavating for another new building, and when that as well under way he had plans for another new place. Eighmey was considered to be among the men of push and enterprise that helped the town grow.
Crossing the bridge, the plant of Seward and Co., (limited) in full blast with evident push and enterprise at the head. A tour through the different departments of the mill that was started as an experiment, had grown, not only in machinery and the working departments, but the territory from which it received support. In 1894 there were great quantities of work to be done for Sayre, Athens and Waverly, and in addition to these they had large orders from various points in New York State and New Jersey, contracts taken throughout the year and pushed through with vigor. The managers reported that the past season was fairly profitable, having built from July to January, a house each month, and at that time had two more cellars and foundations ready for building, which would be completed by April 1, 1894.The company had several other lots that were being improved and they would erect buildings on during the coming season. Many improvements and repairs in the factory were anticipated with additional new machinery necessary to keep the pace with their growing trade. This was certainly among one of Sayre’s best institutions and did much within itself to build up the beautiful town. It was no longer an experiment but a prosperous concern, well managed and reaping a merited reward. On every hand one could see piles of the best quality of lumber, ready to be worked up into building material. There was an air of prosperity surrounding the whole concern that was convincing of good business quality at the head and a prosperous future.
Another of Sayre’s institutions is the pumping station that furnished the entire valley with water. Mr. Samuel Line the engineer was responsible for the concern that was fitted with powerful engines, the best that were manufactured, that had a capacity of three million gallons of water in twenty-four hours.
The Follet Block
The impressive three-story building located at the corner of Desmond and Packer Avenue was designed by Athens architect W. B. Camp and built in 1894. A welcome replacement for the wooden structures that first lined Desmond street (most destroyed by fires in the 1880s).
The first occupant was grocer Grant Follet, who was there about 15 years. Follett was followed by Harry Weiss who operated a department store there for more than 25 years. Upper floors were dubbed “Weiss Hall” during that time and provided meeting space for the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen and auxiliary.
Purchased in 1965 by Jack and Renee Langan, 202 Desmond street was home to Langan’s Gift Gallery until 1982, at which time Jack and Claire Cheney opened their Corner Cupboard.
The New Pumping Station
The work of erecting the new water pumping house on the west bank of the river has been commenced. The foundations for the walls are made of heavy mason work. A large well 18 feet at the top, and 25 feet deep is being dug for a receiver which will be supplied by a big pipe crossing to the east side of the river. The water will be forced to the reservoir on the hill the same as by the old pump. Sayre Evening Times June 2, 1892.
The Fatzinger Block as printed in the Sayre Evening Times as dated.
October 20, 1893: It is said that another block will be erected north of the Sayre House by Mrs. Fatzinger
November 10, 1893: Mrs. Fatzinger purchased two lots on the plat north of the Sayer House and ground has been broken for a new block on one of them.
December 1, 1893: Mrs. Fatzinger’s new building will be veneered with brick when the framework is completed.
January 12, 1894: The plaster has been put on the walls of the Fatzinger block downstairs. Murray, the shoe man will occupy one of the storerooms in the Fatzinger block when completed.
January 1894: Mrs. Fatzinger is now occupying her own building with her cigar and tobacco store on Desmond street.
February 11, 1894: The death of Mrs. Fatzinger (Sarah Zeller), which occurred last Sunday, was a surprise to everybody, as she had been sick but a few days. She had just moved into her new block on Desmond street. Funeral services were held at the Lutheran church. Mrs. Fatzinger died of Typhoid Fever. She left a daughter Mame who was married to William H. Vaughn a machinist at the locomotive shops.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
